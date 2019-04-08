SUN PRAIRIE — UW-Stout needed only 14 total innings to complete a four-game conference sweep over Finlandia University, winning both games Sunday at Summit Field by identical seven-inning 11-1 scores.
Over the weekend, 11 Stout pitchers ganged up on Finlandia and executed 42 total strikeouts. The Blue Devils (10-5, 5-3 WIAC) allowed only three runs over the four games, outscoring the Lions, 37-3, and out-hitting Finlandia 44-21. The Blue Devils recorded seven total doubles and two home and allowed no Finlandia (3-17, 0-8 WIAC) extra-base hits. Stout pitchers gave up eight walks and two hit batters. As a team, Stout hit .352 and held Finlandia to .186. In the field, Stout committed only two errors in 129 chances for a fielding percentage of .984.
In the opener, Aaron Plotsky struck out 10 and scattered three hits to pick up his second win of the season. Phil Schmit saw his first action of the season, pitching the seventh inning, striking out two and getting a ground out.
The Blue Devils put the bat on the ball, getting 10 hits with three doubles and three players each had a sacrifice fly.
In the second game, Stout scored four runs in the second and four runs in the third to take an 8-0 lead, then added a run in the fifth on Kasey Bass’ solo home run, his second of the season. Finlandia got on the board in the sixth inning, but added two more runs in the sixth. Logan Langbehn came on in the seventh inning, allowing a lead-off hit, but forced a double play and a fly ball to end the game.
Cody Urban notched his second win of the season, striking out seven. Jace Baumann struck out two and Robert Pilz one. The Blue Devils allowed eight hits and the Stout offense had nine hits.
The four-game conference sweep was the first since the 2007 season when the Blue Devils took all four games from UW-Platteville.
The Blue Devils pounded out 15 hits in the opener and Jack Donahue pitched seven innings of three-hit ball to notch the win. Donahue allowed only one base runner as far as second base, and struck out five batters. Donahue faced only three batters in the first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
In the nightcap, Brad Rindfleisch recorded nine strikeouts over six innings pitched to get the win. Brandon Bohl earned his first collegiate save, allowing two hits and striking out four over the final three innings of the game. Bohl entered the game with Stout leading 4-1.
Stout scored two runs in the first inning. Danny Deis drove in a run and Thimsen scored when Jarvensivu reached safely on an infield error. Bass’s single in the second scored Sykowny to give Stout a 3-0 lead.
UW-Stout softball 5-10, UW-Platteville 2-9
At Platteville, Kyncaide Diedrich drove in six runs over two games and UW-Stout needed every one of the runs as the Blue Devils swept UW-Platteville, 5-2, 10-9, in the WIAC opener for both teams Saturday.
Diedrich drove in four runs in the second game of the day and Melea Bruns, who started the game and couldn’t get an out while giving up four runs in the first inning, returned to the circle with two outs and bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to force a groundout back to herself to earn her second save of the season.
After a relatively calm opening game, the nightcap was dig-your-fingernails-into-the-bench exciting for both teams. The lead changed four times. Stout (11-8, 2-0 WIAC) opened the game with two runs in the first inning, only to see the Pioneers (9-11, 0-2 WIAC) grab the lead with a four-run bottom half of the inning. Stout took the lead back with three runs in the second, but Platteville scored twice in the third to take a 6-5 lead and stretched the lead to 8-5 with two runs in the fifth.
The Blue Devils exploded for five runs in the sixth inning to take a 10-8 lead. Diedrich drove in the first run in the sixth and Meghan Kelly and Jessica Daley each brought a pair of runs home. The Pioneers made it interesting when Riley Kelsch drove in a run and Platteville loaded the bases as Madee Kleinschmidt gave way to Bruns, who forced the final out, and give Kleinschmidt her first collegiate win
UW-Stout men’s golf fifth at Wartburg
At Waverly, Iowa, UW-Stout came into the second day of the Wartburg College Spring Invitational fifth and fifth place is where the Blue Devils finished at Prairie Links Golf Course Saturday.
In the Blue Devils’ first meet of the spring, Sam Klobucar (So, Beloit) moved ups five spots to finish 11th. Klobucar hit a 75 today on the sunny course to go with his first day 74 to finish at 149. Coming into the spring portion of the schedule, Klobucar’s previous collegiate-best was a 75.
Mitchell Simonet (Sr, Hudson) matched his first day score of 76 to finish 19th with a 152. Matthew Johnson (Fr, Plymout, Minn), playing as an individual, chopped off two strokes from his first day score of 78 to finish tied for 24th with a 154.
Greg Restad (Sr, Prior Lake, Minn) carded a 78 on both days to finish 30th with a 156. Shawn Roo (So, Anoka, Minn) tied for 39th (78-82 – 160) and Ben Schwartz (So, Lino Lakes, Minn) was 68th (82-91 – 173).
As a team, Stout scored a 311, combined with their first day score of 306, to tally 617. The meet included six community college teams, of which the top four finishing teams were community colleges. Stout finished first of the eight NCAA Division III schools.
Reuchel wins discus at Ashton May invite
The UW-Stout men’s track and field team finished third at the Ashton May Invitational at UW-La Crosse, while the Blue Devils women’s team finished sixth.
Kevin Ruechel took first of 50 competitors in the discus with a throw of 161-feet, 3-inches. Josh Freyholtz finished second in the long jump with a mark of 22-7.25. Cody Lohrenz was second in the 400-meter with a career-best time of 48.81. Daniel Nesja was third in the triple jump (42-11) and Isaac Lee was fourth, only a quarter-inch behind Nesja (42-10.75.).
The 4x400-meter relay team of Lucas Carroll, Ryan Bjornstal, John Hess and Lohrenz finished third (3:25.47). Parker Rongstad was fourth in the 110-hurdles (15.45).
The women’s 4x100-relay team of Nikki Nelson, Tymesia McFadden, Davia Clarke and Kaitlin Mallek finished second (48.74).
Heather Beecher was third in the pole vault with a leap of 11-feet, 9.75-inches, tying for the top height of the day, but dropping to third on misses. The mark was her best career outdoor height. Jenna Myhro was sixth in the pole vault (10-10).