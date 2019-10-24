In a match that featured 32 tied scores, UW-River Falls came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the UW-Stout volleyball team, 3-2, Wednesday at Johnson Fieldhouse in a WIAC contest.
The Falcons (18-12, 2-4 WIAC) won the first set 25-20, but the Blue Devils (18-8, 1-5 WIAC) took the next two, 25-23, 25-19. The Falcons rallied back for the final two sets and the win, 25-18, 15-12.
The Falcons' Katie Koerper led all players with 16 kills. Dakotah Poitra had 13 and Sarah Langlois 11.
Stout was led by Lydia Knuebuehl with 12 kills and Lexie Nelson with 10 kills.
Stout's Steph Cannon finished the night with 34 digs. The Falcons' Hannah Robb had 32 digs.
The Blue Devils will step away from conference play this weekend when they travel to Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon where they will take on the host Falcons, Saturday, and Carroll University. Stout will close home play and celebrate Senior Day Friday, Nov. 1 when they host Minnesota-Morris, then will close the regular season when they travel to UW-La Crosse, Saturday, Nov. 2.
You have free articles remaining.
Women's Soccer
UW-La Crosse 4, UW-Stout 0
At La Crosse, UW-Stout kept UW-La Crosse scoreless in the second half, but the Eagles could afford to sit back on offense after scoring four first half goals going on to down the Blue Devils, 4-0, Wednesday evening.
The Eagles' Hayley Hargroder scored twice in the first eight minutes of the game to give La Crosse (11-4-2, 4-0-1 WIAC) a 2-0 lead. The Eagles' Sophie Amundson and Camryn Hart scored in teh 24th and 30th minutes, respectively.
Claudia Anderson recorded 10 saves for Stout (4-11-0, 1-4-0 WIAC) as the Eagles outshot Stout 31-4 overall and 14-2 on net.
Stout returns to conference play Saturday, when they will host UW-Whitewater in Eau Claire at 10 a.m.