MIDDLETON — The UW-Stout men's golf team put the wraps on the 2019 fall season by competing at the Pleasant View Invitational hosted by UW-Madison. The meet consisted of UW-Stout and six NCAA Division I programs and was scored as an individuals meet only. Stout and Madison were the only teams to have four or more players compete. All five Stout competitors were freshmen.
Austin Gabby and Drew Severson tied for 17th place with a two-day score of 158. Gaby scored a 77 on the first day and an 81 on the second day. Severson scored 79s on both days.
Isaac Larrabee and Adam Schilawski tied for 21st with a two-day total of 165. Larrabee and Schilawski matched each other both days, both scoring an 82 on the opening day and an 83 on the second day. Chase Hoople withdrew on the first day.
The Blue Devils will return to action in the spring.
Women's Soccer
St. Scholastica 1, UW-Stout 0
You have free articles remaining.
At Duluth, Minn., for the third time in four games, UW-Stout allowed only one goal, but the Blue Devils could not get on the board and the College of St. Scholastica took a 1-0 win on a brisk fall afternoon Tuesday.
The Saints, which won their fifth consecutive game, got the game winner seven minutes into the game when Morgan Friday scored her 17th goal of the season.
With the small crowd bundled up and huddled under umbrellas, the two teams did not allow a goal the rest of the way.
Stout's Claudia Anderson recorded six saves and allowed the one goal. The Saints' Alexa Gothard made three saves. The Saints outshot Stout 12-10
The Blue Devils had some opportunities, playing nearly the entire final 10 minutes in the Saints' zone, but could not cross the plain of the net. Caylee Boone, coming back from injury for the first time in a week, recorded four shots, two on net. Bella Pedlar had the Blue Devils' other shot on frame and had three overall shots.
Stout returns to conference action Saturday, Oct. 19 when they travel to UW-Platteville for a 7 p.m. contest.