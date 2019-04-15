Morgan Denton (So, Lyndon Station) set a career-best in winning the hammer throw at the UW-Platteville Track and Field Invitational Saturday.
Denton bested a field of 65 performers with a throw of 172-10 (52.69m) in taking the event by more than six feet. The mark easily topped her best throw of 158-2 set in the warmer climate of Atlanta at the Emory Classic the end of March. The mark is also the fourth best throw in school history.
Shanna Laehn (Sr, Mondovi) moved up a spot from the preliminaries in the 100-hurdles, clocking a time of 14.78-seconds to finish second in the finals. Laehn qualified to the finals with a third place time of 15.08 in the preliminaries.
Stephanie Pladies (Sr, Big Bend) was second in the high jump with a leap of 5-feet, 4.25-inches. Heather Beecher (Jr, Gladwin, Mich) was second in the pole vault, matching her outdoor best with a jump of 11-9.75.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Nikki Nelson, Tymesia McFadden, Davia Clarke and Laehn finished third in a time of 49.24 seconds.
Noah Zastrow, Walker Olson and Cody Lohrenz each had top-four finishes to lead the UW-Stout men's track and field team.
Zastrow finished second in the pole vault with a height of 15-feet, 11-inches (4.85m), his best mark of the 2019 outdoor season. Olson finished third in the javelin with a throw of 162-1 (49.41m). Lohrenz was fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.83 seconds. Lohrenz finished 10th in the 200m (22.37).
Jacob Tomazevic placed sixth in the pole vault (13-11.25). Kevin Ruechel was sixth in the discus (153-7) and Alec Benzinger was eighth (145-7).
Baseball
UW-Whitewater 11-4, UW-Stout 9-3
UW-Stout hung with 23rd-ranked UW-Whitewater in two different types of contest, the first a free-wheeling high scoring game and the second a much lower scoring affair as the Warhawks took an 11-9 first game win and a 4-3 second game win Saturday at Prucha Field in Miller Park.
Game one was not destined to be a pitchers duel as the two teams combined for 20 runs and 27 hits with the Warhawks getting 15 hits and Stout 12.
Whitewater (14-6, 7-1 WIAC) scored three runs in the bottom of the first, but Stout (10-7, 5-5 WIAC) answered back with a four-run second inning, taking advantage of two Warhawk errors. Reid Akerman and Kasey Bass drove in runs and Warhawk miscues accounted for two more run. But the Warhawks turned the game around in their half of the inning, scoring four times with four hits and left the bases loaded.
The nightcap produced 17 total hits, but fewer than twice as many runs than the first match.
Jordan Wilson, who was held hitless for only the third time this season in the first game, got the Blue Devils started off from the get-go, smashing a lead-off triple to right field. Wilson gave Stout their first run of the game on Bass' sacrifice fly. Stout doubled the score in the second inning when Jinkins struck with a lead-off double and came home two batters later on Jarvensivu's outfield single.
The Warhawks tied the score on back-to-back RBIs by the team's eight and nine hitters, Bryan Sturde and Noah Jensen. A Stout error in the fifth inning led to Whitewater's go-ahead run.
Women's Golf
UW-Stout ties for 10th at Spring Fling
The UW-Stout women's golf team headed south for their first match of the spring, but it certainly wasn't far enough south to get to near summer conditions. The Blue Devils opened the spring season at the Kathy Neipagen Illinois Wesleyan Spring Fling at Ironwood Golf Course by finishing in a tie for 10th of 17 teams.
Conditions were sunny throughout the day, but temperatures in the 40s to start the day, combined with a stiff breeze throughout the day made the Illinois day still feel quite cool. With rain, snow and sleet in the forecast for Sunday, the second day of the tournament has been canceled.
Trystin Kluess, battling some injuries had a good day, said Blue Devils coach Howie Samb. The Blue Devil junior finished in a seven-way tie for sixth.
Playing as the Blue Devils' No. 1 for the first time in her collegiate career, Kluess overcame a double bogey on the par-3 fourth and went on to lead the team with a 76. Kluess played a 37 on the front nine and a 39 on the back. Kluess followed up the double with a birdie on the 370-yard, par-4 fifth hole and also birded the ninth hole. The tournament was a shotgun style and Stout started on holes 12-13-14.
Softball
UW-Oshkosh 5-10, UW-Stout 3-3
UW-Oshkosh came from behind in the first game and struck early in the second game to hand UW-Stout a pair of conference losses, the Blue Devils' first WIAC losses of the season, 5-3, 10-3, Saturday at Van Steenderen Complex.
The Blue Devils (13-10, 2-2 WIAC) struck early in game, just minutes after facing only three Titan (15-9, 4-2 WIAC) batters in the top of the first. With one out Stout's Kyncaide Diedrich doubled down the left field line, then came home when Jessica Daley singled to left field. Daley moved to second on the throw and advanced to third on Meghan Kelly's groundout. Daley came home when Alicia Meyer cracked out her team-best eighth double of the season.
Oshkosh got on the board in the third inning when Acacia Tupa doubled home Grace Stevens, who reached on a lead-off double, to cut the score in half, 2-1. Oshkosh took the lead, 3-2, in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Manthei and an RBI single by Tupa. Abby Menting's two-out home run in the fifth gave Oshkosh a 5-1 lead.
Stout never came close to leading in the second game, although they did put together a mini-rally late in the game. The Titans used four hits to punch out three runs in the top of the first, including a two-run double by Menting, added a single run in the second and in the fourth.
Stout got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Daley notched her first home run of the season and the third home run of her career. The Titans answered back in the fifth inning, getting three run with Tupa driving in a pair. Oshkosh chalked up two runs in the top of the seventh to make the score 10-1.