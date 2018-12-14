UW-Stout senior guard Kyncaide Diedrich (Athens) led UW-Stout to two wins during this past week and was selected as the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.
In a 75-34 win over Martin Luther College (Minn.) on Dec. 3, Diedrich scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds, shooting 6-of-12 from the floor with two 3-pointers. Diedrich dished off a season-high seven assists. In the first quarter, Diedrich scored six points, had three rebounds and three assists to give UW-Stout a 23-10 lead at the first break.
In an 83-40 win over Crown College (Minn.) on Dec. 7, scored 10 points and had two rebounds, recording five steals and three assists. In the first half, Diedrich recorded eight points, one rebound, three assists and four steals as UW-Stout led 49-23 at halftime.
For the season, Diedrich is currently averaging 13.9 points per contest, second on the team and fifth in the WIAC. Diedrich has had two double-doubles this season.. She is second in the league in assists, averaging 4.38. She is setting the net on fire at the free throw line, missing only two shots in 25 attempts, shooting at a 92.0 percentage. She has made 16 consecutive free throws stretching back to the St. Olaf game, Nov. 17, but has not been to the line in the last two games. Diedrich is ranked 14th in the NCAA Division III in free throw percentage.
The wins improved the Blue Devils to 8-0 on the season, their best start since starting off the 1995-96 season with nine straight wins. Stout’s best record to start the season was 13-0 to open the 1992-93 season.
UW-Stout women’s basketball 66, Ripon College 55
Stout trailed at half for only the second time all year, down 33-23 before outscored Ripon 23-9 in third quarter to take their first lead of the game with about two minutes left in the third period on Tuesday. Amber Fabeck scored 20 points in the second half and matched a career-high 22 points.
UW-Green Bay 112, UW-Stout men’s basketball 46
Jon Ciriacks scored UW-Stout’s first seven points of the game as Stout trailed 11-7 early, but NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay took off from there to defeat the Blue Devils in an exhibition game at Kress Center in Green Bay on Tuesday.
The Phoenix controlled Stout inside, getting 58 points in paint and allowing only eight.
Ciriacks finished with a team-high nine points for Stout. The Phoenix had seven players in double figures, led by Sandy Cohen III with 17.
Stout will be at Finlandia University, Friday, Dec. 14, then will play another exhibition game Saturday, Dec. 15 at NCAA Division II Michigan Tech.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.