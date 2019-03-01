After leading the UW-Stout women’s basketball team to their best overall finish since the 2006-07 season, the Blue Devils’ Bailey Diersen (Sr, Greenville/Fox Valley Lutheran), Kyncaide Diedrich (Sr, Athens) and Amber Fabeck (Jr, Cottage Grove, Minn/Park) were named to the 2018-19 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball team.
The Blue Devils finished the season going 18-9 and Diersen, Diedrich and Fabeck combined to average two-thirds of the Blue Devils total points. Diersen and Diedrich, both first team all-conference picks, averaged 17.3 and 15.3 points, respectively, while Fabeck, an honorable mention choice, averaged 13.4 points. Diersen and Diedrich were also selected to the All-Defensive Team. Diedrich was a first team selection last season and Diersen honorable mention last year.
Diersen, who also earned the WIAC Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete Award, led the team in scoring and was second in the WIAC. Diersen dropped in a career-best 33 points in a win over UW-Stevens Point, Feb. 13, and scored in double digits in 22 of 25 games played. Eight times Diersen scored 20 or more points in a single game. Diersen got to the free throw line more than anyone else in the WIAC, dropping in 129 of 167 charity shots at a shooting percentage of .772, good for fifth in the league. Diersen finished her four year career playing in 101 games and started 75. Diersen’s 432 points ranks eighth on the school single season list. She tallied 1272 career points, good for fourth on the school all-time scoring list.
As tenacious on defense as on offense, Diersen set a school single season record by recording 91 steals, leading the conference with an average of 3.64 steals per contest, ranking 11th nationally. Diersen had 10 steals in a single game over Martin Luther, recorded at least one steal in every game this season and 15 times recorded three or more steals in a game. Diersen’s sole double-double of the season came with 19 points and 10 steals. She finished with 237 career steals.
Diedrich and Diersen were neck-and-neck the entire season in scoring. Diedrich was second on the team in scoring and third in the WIAC. Diedrich scored in double figures in 25 of 27 games, scoring a season-high 26 points against UW-Platteville, Jan. 26. Diedrich scored 20 or more points in five games this season. Diedrich finished with five double-doubles this season. She finished the year with 413 points, 10th on the school single season list. For her career, Diedrich played in 100 games and started 73. She tallied 1269 career points, good for fifth on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Diedrich was the team’s leader in assists, dishing off 94 and her 3.48 assists was second in the WIAC. Diedrich was equally tenacious defensively, leading the team in rebounds and was second in steals. The 5-foot-5 guard averaged 7.0 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the WIAC. Her 190 rebounds is 20th on the school single season list. Of the five opposing players that finished above her in rebounds, all were 5-9 or taller. Diedrich averaged 2.70 steals per game, third in the WIAC. Diedrich had 579 career rebounds, eighth all-time, and 185 career steals.
Fabeck earns her first appearance on the honor squad after averaging 13.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest. Fabeck was fifth in the conference in field goal percentage, downing 149 of 308 attempts, a shooting percentage of .484. Fabeck, who transferred to Stout for her sophomore season, showed a penchant last season for stepping outside and banging down a 3-pointer, hitting 23 of 65 and kept that pace up by draining 26 of 77 this year. In a 10-point win over UW-Whitewater, Jan. 9, Fabeck hit four consecutive 3-pointers and finished the game a career-high 24 points. Fabeck scored a double-double against Albion College, tossing in 19 points and a career-best 12 rebounds.
Liz Oswald, a sophomore guard from Watertown who started all 27 games and averaged 6.7 points, was selected to the WIAC All-Sportsmanship team.
Ahman earns All-WIAC first team
Senior defenseman Mathias Ahman was selected to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Men’s Hockey Team as a first team selection and was joined by four teammates who made honorable mention selection, Tommi Ahlgren, Arturas Laukaitis, Logan Nelson and Conner Valesano.
For the second consecutive season, Ahman led the Blue Devils in total points, scoring eight goals and passing off 12 assists. The senior captain was the top scoring defenseman in the WIAC for the second year and ranked 30th nationally among defensemen. Ahman matched both Laukaitis and Nelson with power play goals, finishing with four.
For his career Ahman, who is this year’s hockey WIAC Max Sparger Co-Scholar-Athlete recipient, finished with 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points. He tallied 14 career power play goals and played in 90 games. This was Ahman’s second season as a WIAC first team selection. Ahman was a second team All-America choice last year.
Ahlgren started 24 games in goal for the Blue Devils, posting an goals against average of 2.42. The junior recorded 557 saves, along with a .907 saves percentage and a record of 12-10-2. Ahlgren was a first team All-WIAC pick last year.
Valesano, a junior, and Laukaitis and Nelson, both freshmen, are all first time picks to the All-WIAC team.
Valesano matched Ahman for the team’s lead in assists with 12. He had four goals. Laukaitis and Nelson both finished the season with a team-best 10 goals. Laukaitis finished with eight assists, while Nelson had six assists.
Connor Chambers was selected to the All-Sportsmanship team
Siriacks named All-WIAC honorable mention
Forward Jon Ciriacks (So, East Troy) was selected as an honorable mention pick to the 2018-19 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball team.
Ciriacks was the Blue Devils’ top rebounder, pulling down 6.6 rebounds per contest and ranking fifth in the WIAC. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward led Stout off the glass 17 times throughout the season, despite missing five early season games. Ciriacks led the Blue Devils in rebounding in 11 of 14 conference games. Ciriacks finished the season averaging 13.0 points per game. Ciriacks 13 times this season scored in double digits and scored 24 points against conference foe UW-Whitewater in February and scored a career-high 25 points against Northland College in December. Ciriacks hit 94 of 204 shots for a shooting percentage of .461.
Blue Devil senior guard Zach Dahl was named to the All-Sportsmanship team. Dahl and Ciriacks were both team captains this season, along with senior guard John Keefe.
Mallek earns Scholar-Athlete award
Kaitlin Mallek has been selected the recipient of the 2019 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Judy Kruckman Indoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Award.
Mallek, a senior from Plover (SPASH), is majoring in art education and possesses a 3.88 grade point average. She is a three-time member of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team, as well as the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll. Mallek has been recognized as a UW-Stout Scholar-Athlete on numerous occasions.
Mallek was selected the Co-Field Performer of the Meet at the 2018 WIAC indoor championship when she secured the long jump title. At this year’s championship, she placed third in the 60-meter dash. Mallek is a two-time USTFCCCA All-Midwest Region honoree and NCAA Division III championship qualifier. A school record holder in the 60-meter dash and indoor 200-meter dash, Mallek received team Rookie of the Year honors in 2016.
