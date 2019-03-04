Eight individuals and one relay team will represent UW-Stout at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in Boston, Mass, on Friday and Saturday.
The meet is hosted by the University of Massachussetts-Boston.
For the Blue Devil women, Kaitlin Mallek and Tymesia McFadden will compete in the 60-meter dash. Shanna Laehn will compete in the 60-hurdles, Stephanie Pladies in the high jump and Heather Beecher in the pole vault.
For the Blue Devil men, Josh Freyholtz will compete in two events—the pole vault and the long jump. Noah Zastrow will join Freyholtz in the pole vault. Kevin Reuchel will compete in the shot put.
The distance medley relay team of Andrew Gilles, Cody Lohrenz, Sam Wouters and Mike Fifield will advance to the national meet..
For each men’s individual event contested, including the heptathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each women’s individual event contested, including the pentathlon, the top 20 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. For each relay event contested, the top 12 declared relay teams, one per institution, were accepted into the competition. The championships will be held at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston, Massachusetts, with the University of Massachusetts, Boston serving as host.
Track and field closes out indoor season
At Waverly, Iowa, Heather Beecher vaulted to a career-best in the pole vault and Cody Lohrenz ran an indoor-best in the 400-meter dash at the Wartburg College Qualifier Saturday.
Beecher broke 12 feet for the first time, finishing second in the event with a leap of 12-feet, 2-inches, breaking her indoor best mark of 11-8, a mark she set earlier this season at St. Thomas and went past her outdoor mark of 11-9, a height she achieved last season. Her leap today was a foot more than she went last week at the WIAC Indoor Championship.
Lohrenz ran 49.47 in the 400-meter to finish fifth, an indoor best for the sophomore who broke 50 seconds for the first indoors. His best run came last season at the outdoor St. Mary’s Invitational where he claimed first with a 49.26.
Tymesia McFadden was one of five runners to break the meet record in the 60-meter dash, placing fourth in a time of 7.79, eclipsing the previous mark of 7.81 seconds.
McFadden last week hit her best time of the season in the event, finishing second at the WIAC Championship in a time of 7.77 seconds.
The men’s distance medley relay team placed second with a time of 10-minutes, 6.88-seconds.
In the high jump, Stephanie Pladies finished third with a mark of 5-feet. 3.25-inches. Raelin Sorensen finished fourth with the same height. Eniola Adeniji was fifth (5-1.25). Pladies has qualified to the national meet with a mark of 5-7.25. Sorensen was on the bubble of qualifying with a mark of 5-5.75.
Kaitlin Mallek finished eighth in the long jump with a distance of 16-8. Shanna Laehn was 10th in the 60-hurdles with a time of 9.20. Laehn had a time of 9.00 in the event and came into today’s meet seeded 18th nationally.
Morgan Denton was 12th in the weight throw with a 49-3.
Kevin Ruechel was eighth in the shot put (49-7.75), Alec Benzinger 10th (49-3.50), Caleb Adams 17th (46-3.75) and Max Johnson 18th (42-3.50).
UW-Stout gymnastics 187.525, UW-Eau Claire 182.6
At Eau Claire, UW-Stout had one last tune-up before hosting the WIAC Championship next weekend and defeated UW-Eau Claire, 187.525-182.600, Friday at McPhee Center.
The Blue Devils (7-2-1) won three of the four individual events.
Mikala Bugge hit a team season-high in winning the floor exercise with a 7.525 as Stout as a team scored their highest total of the season on the floor event, finishing with a 47.525, topping their season-high of 47.325. Bugge passed her career-high of 9.700. Belle Ihde was just short of a career-best (9.650) on the floor, scoring a 9.625, her top score of the season. Stout took the top three spots on the floor with Bugge, Ihde and Shadae Boone sitting at the top. Boone scored a 9.550.
Shadae Boone and Bugge finished first and second on the vault with Boone scoring a 9.600 and Bugge right behind with a 9.550. Brooke Terry was fifth with a 9.425 and Madison Latzke and Britney Wolfe tied for sixth with a 9.300.
Stout captured five of the top six spots on the balance beam with Terry topping out the event with a 9.600. Wolfe was third (9.125), Emma Sijord fourth (9.100), Maddie Mullenbach fifth (9.075) and Bugge sixth (9.050).
The Blue Devils chose to rest Sierra Beaver on the uneven bars. Beaver currently has the top uneven bars average in the NCGA. Mallary Dick was runner-up to the Blugolds’ Hannah Lewis, who scored a 9.675. Dick scored a 9.625. Ihde was third with a 9.525.
Bugge was the only performer in the all-around competition and scored a 37.675.
The Blue Devils will host the WIAC Championship/NCGA West Regionals (presented by Culver’s) Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. Stout goes into the meet as the top seed in the WIAC and the West Region.
