UW-Stout had a chance to win in the first overtime, but a missed field goal brought it to a second overtime. The offense scored on a 16 yard touchdown pass and the defense forced a fumble, recovered the ball and stormed the field for the 38-31 win over UW-Stevens Point Saturday at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
The Blue Devils (2-5, 1-3 WIAC) stopped Stevens Point (2-5, 1-3 WIAC) in the first overtime. The Poitners were called for holding on first down, then were sacked twice for 19 yards. Mason Priebe intercepted the Pointers’ Matt Urmanski on 3rd-and-39, but Stout missed an opportunity to take the game in the first overtime on a missed 29 yard field goal.
Stout had the ball to open the second overtime and capitalized on 4th-and-1 when quarterback Sean Borgerding hit Tyler Seymour for a 16-yard score. The Pointers had the ball and, after getting a first down to the Stout 13, the Blue Devils’ Aaron Wisecup forced a fumble and Haydon Miller hopped on the ball to seal Stout’s first conference win of the season.
The fourth quarter saw a lot of back and forth action as both teams tried to seal the win. With 7:31 left in the game, the Blue Devils’ Alex Benzinger made a 39 yard field goal and Stout took the lead, 24-23.
Only 2:39 after Stout took the lead, Stevens Point’s Devin Baldridge caught a 22 yard pass from Urmanski. The Pointers two point conversion was good and was looking at a 31-24 score.
With only 4:35 left in the game, Stout drove the ball quickly and scored on a Sean Borgerding 11 yard touchdown run. The extra point by Benzinger was good and the score was tied up at 31-31.
In the first overtime, Stevens Point had the ball first and on a 3rd and 39, Blue Devil’s Mason Priebe intercepted a ball thrown by Urmanski to give Stout a chance to win the game. With Stout on the 23 yard line, the Blue Devils had a chance to seal a win, but the kick was missed wide left.
In the second overtime, Stout started with the ball and was looking at a 4th and 1 on the 16 yard line. On a hard count, the Pointers’ defense jumped offside and Stout was looking at a “free play”. Borgerding threw a pass in the endzone and Tyler Seymour grabbed it to score the touchdown. The score was 38-31 and the Pointers had a chance to tie the game.
On a first and 10 on the 13 yard line, a Stevens Point running back took the carry. But Aaron Wisecup forced a fumble and Haydon Miller hopped on the ball to end the game.
Volleyball
Blue Devils split at Concordia tournament
At Mequon, UW-Stout split two matches playing in their final tournament of the season, falling in the opener, 3-2, to host Concordia University Wisconsin, but bouncing back to beat Carroll University for the second time this season, 3-1, at the Concordia Invitational Saturday.
Lexie Nelson recorded a triple-double in both matches. Against Concordia, Nelson had 14 kills, 25 assists and 25 digs. In the second match against Carroll, Nelson had a match-high 17 kills, 19 assists and 14 digs.
Steph Cannon matched a season-high by popping up 39 digs in the opener to Concordia. The Blue Devil senior had 22 digs in the four-set win over Carroll University.
Against the host Falcons, the Blue Devils had four players in double-digit kills as Stout fell, 23-25, 26-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13. Nelson and Amber Ripley each had 14 kills, while Elise Banitt had a collegiate-high 11 kills, a number that was matched by Lydia Knuebuehl. Stout had 18 block assists, with Knuebuehl recording five and McKylie Hoff four. The Falcons had three solo blocks and 12 assisted blocks.
You have free articles remaining.
The Falcons’ Jenna Chaussee led all players with 19 kills. Gabby Pavlik added 13 kills.
Nelson led the way in the win over Carroll. Ripley added 10 kills against the Pioneers. Carroll got eight kills from Rachel Noonan and Kylie Mueller.
Knuebuehl had two solo blocks and one assisted block over Carroll. The Pioneers had five solo blocks and 16 assisted blocks.
Women’s Soccer
UW-Whitewater 4, UW-Stout 0
At Eau Claire, UW-Whitewater scored twice in each half and took a 4-0 win over UW-Stout Saturday morning at Bollinger Fields.
The Warhawks’ Elli Wahlberg scored in the 16th minute, Anna Boyd scored in the 33rd minute, Savannah Curtis in the 50th minute and Anna Brodjian in the 89th minute.
The Warhawks (11-4-3, 4-0-1 WIAC) outshot Stout (4-12-0, 1-5-0 WIAC) 34-4 and 17-3 on net. Stout’s Claudia Andeson and Erica Seitz each had six saves and the Blue Devils recorded a team save. The Warhawks’ Nina Yonan recorded three saves.
UW-Stout 2, Minnesota-Morris
At River Falls, UW-Stout closed out the “home” portion of their schedule by marking Senior Day as the Blue Devils played their final non-conference game of the season against the University of Minnesota-Morris Sunday at Ramer Field on the UW-River Falls campus.
With renovations on the Nelson Field Complex underway this fall, Ramer Field became the Blue Devils’ (5-12-0) home-away-from-home this season. Seniors Sarah Dickmann, Hannah Kirchner and Bella Pedlar were recognized before the game with the Cougars.
And the senior captains wasted no time leaving their marks on this game. Dickmann, who has played defense most of the season, moved up to midfield and got a breakaway and went straight up the middle to notch her first goal of the season in the sixth minute.
Pedlar also scored her first goal of the season, scoring in the 42nd minutes and punched a left-footed shot into the right upper corner of the net to make the score 2-0.
Stout outshot Morris 21-7 overall on the afternoon and put eight shots on net. Stout’s Claudia Anderson had a relatively quiet afternoon, recording two saves for her third shutout of the season. The Cougars’ (6-9-0) Bernadette Cienik recorded six saves. Stout had a decided advantage in corner kicks, chipping nine corner kicks to the Cougars’ three.