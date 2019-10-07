REEDSBURG — Over the course of her four year collegiate career, UW-Stout's Trystin Kluess has been steadily climbing the ladder at the WIAC Women's Golf Championship. Placing 11th as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore and third as a junior, Kluess topped off her conference career with a first place finish to lead the Blue Devils to a second place finish at the Reedsburg Country Club Sunday.
And Kluess was joined on the winners pedestal when teammate Madison McCambridge finished second in the 54-hole tournament.
Kluess entered the final round in third place but played the round of her collegiate career, scoring a 72. Put together with her first two rounds of 78-76, Kluess finished with a three-round score of 226 to earn a decisive four-stroke win.
Kluess is the second golfer in Blue Devil program history to claim the top spot, joining Brittany McNett-Emmerich (2012). Kluess posted a 72 over the final 18 holes for the second-best 18-hole score in championship history. Kluess was also selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team.
McCambridge jumped out of a slump from the last two weeks to finish second, her highest finish at the WIAC Championship. McCambridge had finished fourth as a freshman and had top 15 finishes the last two years. McCambridge played steady golf over the course of three days that were played in a variety of weather. McCambridge started off with a 76, then tied together a pair of 77s to finish with 230, two strokes ahead of third place competitor, Cheyanne Knutson of team champion UW-Whitewater.
Both Kluess and McCambridge are seniors and wrapped up their conference play, but freshman Klairissa O'Reilly-Dye completed her first conference match, finishing 12th by shooting a collegiate-best 77 in the third round. O'Reilly-Dye had a pair of 82s in the first two rounds and finished with a 241.
Blue Devil coach Howie Samb was selected as the WIAC coach of the year for the eighth time in his career. Samb was selected as the WIAC coach of the year in 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2010 and 2009.
Senior Alexa Filipiak finished 17th (82-82-84 - 248). Kendra Swanson rounds out the Blue Devils' scorer and the freshman placed 23rd, moving up for a 29th place after two rounds. Swanson shook off the freshman jitters of the first round after scoring an opening 91 and put together back-to-back 81s to tally 255.
Individually, Jordyn Fitzgerald placed 49th (90-95-98 - 283), Grace Warrner tied for 51st (98-92-97 - 287) and Mackenzie Maguire was 54th (97-95-96 - 288).
As a team, Stout scored 318-316-307 - 941, but could not catch UW-Whitewater. The Warhawks held a four-stroke lead after the first round, a six stroke lead after the second round and captured the title by eight strokes (314-314-305 - 933). Stout's 307 was their second-lowest round of the season
Football
UW-Oshkosh 26, UW-Stout 23
At Menomonie's UW-Stout came back from an early deficit to tie the game but the Blue Devils fell short in a 26-23 loss to UW-Oshkosh on Saturday.
UW-Oshkosh jumped out to a 16-0 lead, then carried a 23-10 lead into halftime, but Stout came to tie the score at 23-23 before a 42-yard field goal by Jaydon Haag with 8:49 left in the game proved to be the game winner.
The Titans (3-1, 1-0 WIAC) opened the scoring when Kobe Berghammer hit Riley Kallas for a 14-yard TD score at 6:31 in the first period. Haag hit a 33-yard field less than a minute into the second period for a 10-0 lead. Ryan Hayes pulled in a 28-yard TD pass from Peter MacCudden at 8:51 and, following a blocked extra point, Oshkosh led 16-0.
Stout got on the board when they drove 72 yards on three plays just over a minute later. Stout QB Sean Borgerding hit Levy Hamer with a 34 yard pass to Oshkosh 38, and one play later, Borgerding found Hamer in the end zone for a 34-yard score.
Oshkosh had a 37-yard drive of their own to go up 23-7. Berghammer hit a leaping MacCudden on the Stout 1 and Berghammer pounded his way through on the next play. Stout pulled to within 23-10 when Alec Benzinger hit the first of three field goals, a 28-yarder as time expired.
Borgerding capped off a 10-play drive with a nine-yard scamper to paydirt at 8:17 of the third and Stout pulled to within six points, 23-17.
Benzinger booted field goals of 35- and 32-yards to tie the score at 23 at 11:18 of the fourth.
Chris Hess set up the Titans with the kickoff and drew a 15-yard penalty to the Stout 38 and Oshkosh threatened. But the Titans could manage only 13 yards and Haag booted the 42-yard field goal that would prove to the game-winner.
The Titans tallied 378 yards of total offense, 174 rushing by committee and 204 yards on the passing arms of three players. Berghammer was 14-of-30 for 155 yards, while McCudden threw 28 yards for a score and Haag, out of punt formation completed a 21 yards pass.
The Blue Devils finished with 294 yards of offense, 87 yards rushing and 207 passing. Borgerding was 11-of-29 for all 207 yards. Hamer caught four passed for 88 yards and Kevion McDonald had three grabs for 62 yards. Borgerding was sacked three times.
Defensively, Linebackers Brandon Vecchio and Luke Wilz had 11 tackles and Jed Schlegel had 10 tackles.
Women's Soccer
UW-Stevens Point 5, UW-Stout 0
At River Falls, UW-Stout opened the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) by hosting UW-Stevens Point at Ramer Field Saturday.
Claudia Anderson and Erica Seitz combined for 13 saves for Stout (3-6-0, 0-1-0 WIAC). Anderson recorded eight saves, but allowed four goals. Seitz came on to make five saves and allowed one goal.
The Pointers (7-2-2, 1-0-0 WIAC) controlled the field, outshooting Stout 39-1.
The Blue Devils return to River Falls Wednesday to take on the Falcons. Stout will be at River Falls again Saturday when they host UW-Oshkosh.
Women's Tennis
UW-La Crosse 8, UW-Stout 1
At Menomoie, Lauren Couves gave UW-Stout their lone win, a 6-2, 6-2, win at No. 2 singles over Maura Anderson, as the Blue Devils lost 8-1 to UW-La Crosse in Stout's final home match of the fall season Saturday in the Sports and Fitness Center.
The Blue Devils will be at UW-Whitewater, Saturday, and at UW-Oshkosh, Sunday.
Friday
Women's Cross Country
Blue Devils 14th at UW-Eau Claire's Blugold Invite
At Colfax, after just under a month off from competition, the UW-Stout women's cross country team returned to action at the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational Friday at Whitetail Golf Club.
Stout's top three finishers were freshmen, Dalie Thomas who finished 85th in a time of 24-minutes, 19.7-seconds, Katlyn Brockman was 111th, (24:44.0) and Breanna Reinhart 118th, (24:48.5) in the 6000-meter run that featured 27 teams and 343 individuals.
Alyssa Dalke finished 145th (25:21.9), Lauren Mickley was 150th (25:23.6), Maddy Dervin was 157th (25:32.9), Eliza Carmen was 177th (25;58.7), Emma Roedler was 207th (26:43.0), Gretchen Zwieg was 229 (27:02.6), Megan Kania was 232nd (27:04.6) and Erin Olson was 252nd (28:19.7).
Men's Cross Country
Schultz fourth at Blugold Invite
At Colfax, paced by a fourth place finish by Spencer Schultz, the UW-Stout men's cross country team finished sixth at the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational Friday at Whitetail Golf Club.
Schultz clocked a time of 25-minutes, 14.0-seconds, more than a minute less than his time from the same race last season. Last year, Schultz placed 68th in a time of 26:34.8 in the 2018 version of the meet.
Mike Friedman finished sixth, nearly matching his time from last season, finishing in a time of 25-minutes, 16.7-seconds. Last season, he finished the same 8-K course in a time of 25:16.5.
Mike Fifield placed 38th (25:55.0), Matthew Ryan was 51st (26:09.1), Ethan Hinderman was 68th (26:24.2), Mitchell Popp was 79th (26:34.0), Brian Mathews was 84th (26:38.8), Ian Williams was 109th (26:48.5), Alex Sueflow was 113th (26:50.4), Max Fore was 189th (27:33.2), Bennet Rozak was 224th (27:51.4) and Josh Wehrman was 302nd (28:41.0).
Stout was sixth of 29 teams and there were 447 individual runners.
Volleyball
UW-Whitewater 3, UW-Stout 1
At Menomonie, after a battle of momentum shifts between sides, UW-Stout came up short against the Warhawks. Tenth-ranked Whitewater came back after dropping the first set to a feisty Stout squad Friday at Johnson Fieldhouse.
The Blue Devils (14-6, 0-3) captured the first set 25-18, but the Warhawks (14-3, 3-0 WIAC) took the final three set, 25-15, 26-24, 25-20.
The Blue Devils were led by Kara Simonson with nine kills.
Both teams were tough on the block tonight, with the Warhawks recording 15 block assists and the Blue Devils 12.
UW-Stout will be at UW-Eau Claire Wednesday.
