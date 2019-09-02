BRISTOL — Madison McCambridge tied for medalist honors as the UW-Stout women’s golf team tied a school 36-hole tournament record Saturday at the Carthage College Battle on the Border at Bristol Oaks Golf Club.
McCambridge combined a first day 74 with a second day 78 (152) to tie with UW-Whitewater’s Kelly Storti (76-76—152) to capture medalist honors for the third time in her career.
As a team, Stout finished fifth, putting together a first day 326 with a second day 325 to finish with a 651, matching a 651 from the 2014 season.
Trystin Kluess was able to improve her lot by taking off four strokes from her first day. Kluess was in 19th place coming into today’s contest after scoring an 83. Kluess broke 80 with a 79 and finished 12th (162).
Freshman Kendra Swanson placed 24th (83-85—168). Alexa Filipiak moved down a few spots, going from 32nd to finish 29th (85-83—168). Freshman Karissa O’Brien-Dye was 39th of 124 individuals (87-88—175). Jordyn Fitzgerald, playing as an individual, placed 57th (95-91—180).
Men’s Golf
Blue Devils take 14th overall at Edgewood Classic
JANESVILLE — Freshman Austin Gaby led UW-Stout with a 19th place finish on the final day of the Culver’s Edgewood College Fall Classic at Glen Erin Golf Club.
Gaby, making his collegiate debut this weekend, played even golf on both days, hitting a 76-76 to finish at 152.
Spencer Cowley was second for Stout and 67th overall of 125 players (78-83—161). He was followed by Matt Johnson (81-82—163) in 75th.
Freshman Adam Lazaroff made the biggest turnaround from the first day, taking six strokes off with a second day score of 79, to go along with his first day score of 85 for a 164. Ben Plant finished at a 166 (78-88).
As a team, the Blue Devils finished 14th of 23 teams.
Volleyball
Blue Devils pick up wins over Carleton, Lakeland
WHITEWATER — UW-Stout did not give up a set on their opening day of the season, downing Carleton College and Lakeland University by 3-0 scores, sweeping Carleton College and Lakeland University at the UW-Whitewater Tournament Saturday.
While the Blue Devils (2-0) did not surrender a set and 3-0 wins look like a breeze, both teams gave Stout all they could handle in one set apiece. Stout took a pair of 25-10 set wins over Carleton (0-4), but wrapped that around overtime volleyball where the Blue Devils prevailed 27-25. The Lakeland Muskies (2-2) put up a bit more of a fight in all three matches, but Stout managed to reel them in, 25-14, 25-19, 32-30.
Blue Devil sophomore setter Lexie Nelson was selected to all-tournament team after totalling 27 kills over the two matches, 11 against Carleton, 16 against Lakeland. Nelson added 29 assists, 14 against Carleton and 15 against Lakeland.
Amber Ripley scored 11 kills against Carleton and nine against Lakeland. Libero Steph Cannon was strong at the service line, recorded three aces against Carleton and one against Lakeland. Stout had 11 aces against Carleton.
Lydia Kneubuehl had a nice collegiate debut, putting down eight kills in the opener and nine in the second match. Against Carleton, the freshman had a solo block and four assisted blocks and added four more assisted blocks against Lakeland.
Women’s Tennis
Wentzel gets win in doubles, singles play
Freshman Elizabeth Wentzel was part of two winning efforts in her collegiate debut, teaming with fellow freshman Lauren Couves for an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles. UW-Stout lost 6-3 to UW-Stevens Point Saturday
Wentzel and Couves downed Jenna Koepp and Nancy Cozzi 8-3 in the No. 1 doubles match. Wentzel earned a win at No. 3 singles, defeating Barbara Covek, 6-3 2-6, 6-1. Couves earned a win by default at No 2 singles.
“Our two freshmen were really impressive in their first college matches,” said second year Blue Devil coach Bryce Supri. “Elizabeth did not play many singles matches in high school, so singles is fairly new for her. Halfway through the first set, her footwork and movement around the court improved and she really cruised in the second and third sets.”
Annie Sandry, playing her first match at No. 1 singles, dropped a 6-3, 7-6 (10-2) decision to Koepp. Kennedy Kleist lost at No. 4 singles, 6-2, 6-1. Mariah Kent fell at No. 5 singles 6-0 6-1 and Elizabeth Wahlquist lost a No. 6 singles, 6-0, 6-2.
“Annie represented us very well at the No. 1 singles spot,” Supri said. “She responded well from dropping the first set and jumping out to a 5-2 lead in the second before falling a set tiebreak.”
Sandy and Kylie Rennie were edged at No. 2 doubles, 8-5, and high school teammates Kent and Kleist lost at No. 3 doubles, 8-5
Women’s Soccer
St. Catherine’s 7, UW-Stout 0
At St. Paul (Minn.), St. Catherine kept firing and kept hitting the mark as the Wildcats defeated UW-Stout 7-0 in the season opener for both teams Friday in the Twin Cities.
The Wildcats (1-0-0) out-shot Stout (0-1-0) 34-4 overall and 21-3 on frame.
Claudia Anderson (So, North Branch, Minn) recorded nine saves, but was tagged for six goals over 62 minutes. Rachel Nowak (Jr, Lomira) came on to make four saves and allowed one goal.
St. Catherine scored four goals in the first period and three in the second.
UW-Stout 3, Ripon 1
At River Falls,Rachel Washington scored UW-Stout’s first goal of the season and added two assists as the Blue Devils picked up a 3-1 over Ripon College at UW-River Falls’ Ramer Field to even their record to 1-1-0 Saturday.
Coming off a lopsided loss Friday, Washington wasted no time getting the Blue Devils on the board, scoring unassisted in the sixth minute. The Blue Devils added a second goal in the 22nd minute when Washington and Marissa Steele assisted Hannah Kirchner in front of the net. The Stout defense kept the Red Hawks scoreless through the rest of the half, but Ripon scored two minutes into the second period on a goal by Camrie Schmitz.
Stout went back to a two-goal margin when Rachel Younger scored her first collegiate goal in the 60th minute, taking a pass from Washington.
Claudia Anderson corralled six saves. The Red Hawks’ (0-2-0) Stefani Zeiger had four saves.
