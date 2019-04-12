DUBUQUE, Iowa — Shawn Roo tied for fifth and UW-Stout moved up one spot from the first day to tie for fourth place at the Loras College Spring Invitational Monday at Thunder Hills Country Club. Stout had three golfers finish among the top 20.
Roo was in a four-way tie for fifth(75-78—153). Mitchell Simonet dropped three strokes and tied for 11th (79-76—155), Sam Klobucar finished in a tie for 20th (77-80—157). Freshman Matthew Johnson tied for 28th (78-82—160).Greg Restad chopped off seven strokes to finish in a tie for 45th (88-81—169). Ben Schwartz finished 52nd (87-89—176).
As a team, Stout tallied 624 strokes (309-315) and tied with Saint Mary’s University.
Stout is scheduled to return to action this weekend at the Bobby Krig Invitational hosted by Gustavus Adolphus, weather permitting.