The UW-Stout men’s hockey team made it two in a row over Finlandia University, taking advantage of two early penalties to take the weekend series with a 7-4 win Saturday at the Eagle River Recreation Association (ERRA) Sports Arena.
The Blue Devils (9-4-1) jumped on the Lions in the first period for two power play goals within less than two minutes of each other. Arturas Laukaitis scored his team-high seventh goal of the season at 8:13 and Raphael Gosselin scored at 9:44 to make it 2-0 in the first collegiate game played at the 86-year-old dome.
Eagle River native Adam Kresl gave Stout a 3-0 lead at 11:14, scoring his first goal of the season, playing in front of a home town crowd.
The Lions made it 3-1 when Timo Kocar scored his second goal in as many nights at 16:48 and Stout went into the first intermission with the two goal lead.
Stout ran off three consecutive goals in the second period, with Mathias Ahman scored at 5:22, Trent Olson scoring at 8:34 and Logan Nelson scoring at 11:59 to match Laukaits with seven season goals.
Finlandia’s Tyler Watungwa made the score 6-2 at 15:02, but Austin Jackson got the goal back three minutes to conclude Stout’s scoring to make it 7-2 at the end of the second period.
Finlandia scored twice in the third period, first when Bryce Mitzel scored at 10:13 as Stout allowed it’s first power play goal since Nov. 28. Connor Hannon closed out the scoring at 15:59.
Tommi Ahlgren picked up his seventh win of the season, making 15 saves. The Blue Devils chased starter Santen Seppinen after he gave up three goals and made 11 saves. Marcus Gloss came on to make seven saves, but gave up four goals.
The game was special for the Blue Devils’ Kresl, who played in front of his hometown fans for the first time since his high school days at Northland Pines. The Blue Devils held a youth clinic earlier in the day. As Kresl signed autographs, he told Andrew Goldstein of WJFW TV-12, “Pretty much every great memory I have from youth is here on this rink. I’ve had really great support from family and friends my whole life and it’s great to be able to play in front of them again.”
The game raised money for the Eagle River Recreation Association, which puts on hockey and skating events for local kids.
UW-Stout scored the first three goals of the game, two in the first period and two in the third, on their way to a 4-1 win at Finlandia University, Friday.
Alex Toscano (Jr, Duluth, Minn) scored the opening goal only 1:59 into the game, then received the first assist on Dylan Zins’ (Sr, Prior Lake, Minn) goal midway through the period to make the score 2-0. Zins and Adam Kresl (Jr, Eagle River) assists on Toscano’s opening goal. For Zins, it was his first goal of the season.
Stout recorded their third shorthanded goal of the season to take a 3-0 lead when Lucas Carroll (So, East Bethel, Minn) snagged his second shorthanded goal of the season 31 seconds into the third period.
The Lions cut the deficit to 3-1 on a goal by Timo Kocar at 11:35 of the third, but Stout got that goal back two minutes later when Hunter Anderson scored his second goal in the last three games for what would prove to be the final score. Anderson had an assist in Stout’s last game.
Ridge Gerards (Fr, Blaine, Minn) recorded his first collegiate goal, making 29 saves. Marcus Gloss had 22 saves for the Lions. Stout was whistled eight times for 16 minutes. Finlandia landed in the penalty box six times for 12 minutes. The Blue Devils’ penalty kill, one of the tops in the country, improved to 93.1 percent. Stout has not allowed a power play goal in the last four games.
Stout has allowed only two goals over the last two games and punched the puck into the net 11 times in that same span.
Stout is off until Friday, Jan. 4 when they travel to St. Olaf College.
Men’s basketball 69, Finlandia University 56
UW-Stout built up as much as a 16 point first half lead, allowed Finlandia University to pull to within six points at halftime, but then built the lead back up to 16 points and went on to a 69-56 win over the Lions at the Paavo Nurmi Center Friday evening in Hancock, Mich.
John Keefe, Luke Geiger and Jon Ciriacks accounted for 25 of Stout’s 31 first half points and the three went on to be the Blue Devils’ (5-4) leading scorers for the evening.
The Lions (0-8) would not go away as the two teams faced off for the second time this season. Stout won an 84-65 win over Finlandia in early November at the UW-Superior tournament.
Finlandia tied the score at 53 with about five minutes left to go in the contest, but the Blue Devils finished off the game on a 16-3 run as Keefe scored 10 points during that final run.
Keefe finished with a game-high 27 points, the sixth time this season he has scored 20 or more points. Geiger topped off Keefe’s night with 15 points and Ciriacks tossed in nine points.
The Blue Devils went 23 of 30 from the free throw line, including 14 of 19 in the second half. Keefe made 8 of 10 free throws, only one free throw short of Finlandia’s work from the line. The Lions connected on 9 of 14 free throws.
Jaden Janke led Finlandia with 18 points and Dylan Underwood finished with 16.
Michigan Tech defeated Stout 81-39 on Saturday in an exhibition game. Kaden Koski scored eight points for the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils return home to face Northland College, Friday, Dec. 21.
