Tyler Odom opened the 2019 outdoor track and field season off with a bang as the UW-Stout senior threatened the javelin throw school record at the first day of the Emory Classic Friday.
Odom, who did not compete during the 2018 season, easily won the event of 25 competitors with a toss of 187-feet, 7-inches, outpacing the second place performer Patrick Crockett of host Emory (170-10) by almost 17 feet. Odom topped his own personal best mark of 176-4 and was eight inches short of the school record of 188-3 set by David Redvine in 1992. Odom's best throw of the day was his final throw. Odom's second throw of the day (176-5) would have won the event.
Joe Van Grinsven also scored in the javelin for the Blue Devils, throwing the javelin 154-9 to finish seventh. Van Grinsven had a busy day, finishing third in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9-minutes, 45.29-seconds.
Alec Benzinger finished fifth in the hammer throw (159-8), Kevin Ruechel was eighth (155-1) and Jacob Bugella was 16th (124-1). In the long jump, Josh Freyholtz was eighth (21-6.75) and Noah Zastrow was 13th (20-11.25). Michael Wilson was ninth in the high jump (5-8.75) and Josh Lacey was 13th (5-7). Parker Rongstad was 13th in the 400-meter hurdles (58.45).
The UW-Stout 4x100 relay team placed third at the Emory University Classic as the Blue Devils opened the outdoor track and field season on Saturday in Atlanta.
The team of Tymesia McFadden, Shanna Laehn, Nikki Nelson and Kaitlin Mallek clocked a time of 48.47.
Morgan Denton was fifth in the shot put with a distance of 38-feet, 6.25-inches. Demi Ploor was eighth (37-3). Denton was 15th in the discus (110-7), Kami Sawtelle was 16th (110-4) and Lacey Winters was 41st (78-7).
Kristen Teupel placed seventh in the pole vault with a height of 10-10. Jenna Myrho was 10th with the same height.
Molly Perkins was ninth in the 1500-meter (4:57.16). Brittany Staab was 22nd (5:05.99).
Tymesia McFadded was 15th in the 100m (12.35), Nikki Nelson 22nd (12.49), Davia Clarke 31st (12.78) and Katilin Mallek 32nd (12.78). McFadden placed 24th of 84 participants in the 200m in a time of 26.37. Clarke was 40th (26.93), Mallek 44th (27.04), Nelson 45th (27.05), Emma Bullard 57th (27.64) and Ahna Mikunda 75th (28.79),
Raelin Sorensen finished 15th of 56 in the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:00.83. Bullard was 33rd (1:03.75). Shanna Laehn was 13th in the 100-hurdles (16.15).
The Blue Devils compete Saturday, April 6 at the Ashton May Invitational at UW-La Crosse.
Saturday
UW-Stout baseball 2-2, UW-Platteville 1-2
The Blue Devils and Pioneers split a WIAC doubleheader.
In the opener, the Blue Devils' Jack Donahue pitched seven inning of scoreless ball, taking a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning before the Pioneers (5-9, 1-1 WIAC) tied the game on a Jonathan Kel double.
The Blue Devils (6-3, 1-1 WIAC) left a runner on third base in the 10th, but in the top of the 11th, Hunter Merrill reached on a single and Danny Deis came in to run. Kasey Bass drew a walk and Caleb Hurt loaded the bases when he reached safely on an infield error. Jack Hemsath scored Deis, and the eventual winning run, with a sacrifice fly to left field.
In the nightcap, the Pioneers scored two runs in the bottom of the first to take their first lead of the day. The Blue Devils cut the lead in half when Alex Jinkins scored from third on a wild pitch. The Pioneers added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, and added another run in the seventh. Stout added a final run in the top of the ninth, and pounded out three hits in the inning and scored when Deis drove in a run with a two-out pinch hit single down the left side.
Sunday
UW-Platteville 4-7, UW-Stout 1-6
UW-Stout put on a ninth-inning rally in the second game, but the Blue Devils came up one run short as UW-Platteville earned the sweep Sunday wins of 4-1 and 7-6 at Kendall-Murray Field.
On a cold and blustery day in Platteville, Stout (6-5, 1-3 WIAC) came into the top of the ninth trailing 7-4 in game two, but seemed to gain the momentum with back-to-back singles by pinch hitter Joel Thimsen and Kasey Bass. The bases loaded when Ben Vanhove drew a walk and Thimsen came home on Kyle Hamilton's groundout to second base. Alex Jinkins hit into a fielder's choice to plate Bass and Stout pulled to within one run. But a deep flyout to center field ended Stout's comeback bid.
In the opener, the Pioneers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings. The Blue Devils left two runners on base in the first inning, but Platteville scored a run in their half of the first after Jonathon Kelso hit a one-out single, then stole second and third base and came home on an infield groundout.
The Blue Devils did not help their own cause in the second inning, committing two errors that ultimately led to two Pioneer runs and a 3-0 Platteville lead.