CLERMONT, Fla. — UW-Stout softball closed out their 2019 Florida spring break trip with a split, needing only five innings in a 9-1 win over the College of New Rochelle, but then falling 5-2 in a rematch with Luther College.
In the final game of the week at the PFX Athletics Spring Games, Luther College scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and rode those runs on their way to 5-2 win. The teams had met earlier in the week, with the Blue Devils (9-8) taking a 6-2 win.
In the opening game of the day, Stout needed only five innings to defeat the College of New Rochelle.
The Blue Devils allowed a single Blue Angels’ run in the first in the first inning, but stranded New Rochelle’s next six base runners.
In the meantime, Stout built up an 8-1 lead and loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning with Kyncaide Diedrich at the plate.
While Diedrich did not hit a grand slam like she did earlier in the week, she did stroke a single to end the game with no outs in the fifth inning on the 8-run rule.
The Blue Devils return to Wisconsin and will open the conference season Saturday, April 6 at UW-Platteville, then are scheduled to open their home season by taking on Bethany Lutheran College Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m.
Thursday
UW-Stout softball drops a pair of games
UW-Stout lost a pair of games to Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) schools Thursday at the PFX Athletics Spring Games. The Blue Devils dropped a 3-0 decision to fourth-ranked St. Thomas and a 5-1 decision to Carleton College.
The Blue Devils managed only one hit against the fourth-ranked Tommies and St. Thomas (11-2) scored all three of their runs in the second inning.
Against Carleton, the Knights scored in the first inning, but the Blue Devils knotted the score in the top of the third.
Carleton (13-3) answered back in the bottom of the inning to take the lead, then added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Wednesday
University of Chicago 4, UW-Stout softball 3
Trailing by two runs, UW-Stout’s seventh inning rally came up just short of the University of Chicago as the Blue Devils were downed by the Maroons 4-3 Wednesday.
Trailing 4-1 heading into the final inning, Stout’s Jessica Daley and Kelly Beck reached base safely on back-to-back middle infield errors. With Korin Hall on third — she came in to run for Daley — Beck stole second to put both runners in scoring position and Kim Labahn, with two outs, unloaded a double to center field to drive in both runs. But the scoring ended there.
Meghan Kelly took the loss, going four inning, scattering six hits and the first three earned runs.
Diedrich was 2-for-3 for the Blue Devils as Stout had five hits to nine for Chicago. Labahn finished with two RBI. Garvey was 2-for-3 with two RBI for the Maroons.
The Blue Devils bounced back with a 5-2 win over Miami (Hamilton) later on Wednesday.
Monday
UW-Stout softball splits
After getting toppled by St. Catherine, 7-2, UW-Stout nearly turned the score around in their second game of the day to beat Luther College, 6-2, on Day Four of the PRX Athletic Spring Games.
After a slow start in the early morning opener to St. Kate’s, the Blue Devils (7-4) pounced immediately on Luther College’s mistakes to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Mary Iliopoulos led off the game with a single, then moved to third when the throw attempt on Kyncaide Diedrich’s hit went airborne. Iliopoulos and Diedrich scored when Meghan Kelly’s sacrifice bunt was misplayed.
The Norse (11-3) got one run back in their half of the inning, but the Blue Devils’ No. 1 and 2 hitters, Illiopoulos and Diedrich, scored again in the third inning to stretch the score to 4-1. Iliopoulos worked her way on base with a walk and came home on Diedrich’s home run, her second home run in as many days.
Starting pitcher Melea Bruns gave Stout a 6-1 lead in the sixth when she scored from second on Jessica Daley’s single. Luther got a final run in the sixth inning, but Bruns went the distance to notch the win.
In game one, the Blue Devils allowed two runs in the top of the fourth by the Wildcats on a two-run home rung by George, but did get the runs back in the bottom half of the inning on back-to-back doubles by Meghan Kelly and Alicia Meyer. Diedrich led off with a single, stole second and came home on Kelly’s double and Kelly home compliments of Meyer’s double
Millikin 12, UW-Stout baseball 2
First it was a scheduled seven-inning doubleheader, then because of rain in the Decatur, Ill, area overnight, UW-Stout’s scheduled doubleheader was changed to a single nine-inning contest.
But the Big Blue defeated the Blue Devils by the 10-run rule to cut the game to seven innings with a 12-2 decision Monday.
After Stout (5-2) opened the game with a single run, Millikin exploded for six runs in the bottom of the first inning, then added four runs in the fourth inning and two more runs in the sixth to end the game on the 10-run rule after seven innings. Stout’s only other run came in the third inning.
The Big Blue (5-7) pounded out 14 hits against four Blue Devil pitchers, while Stout was limited to five hits, with one hit by five different players. Eight different Millikin players recorded at least one hit and five had two or more hits.
The game did start off well for the Blue Devils. Jordan Wilson led off the game with a single, then came home on Kasey Bass’s single. But the game turned quickly in the bottom of the inning as Millikin scored six runs on four hits.
Jared Jarvensivu gave Stout something to cheer about in the third inning when he launched his first collegiate home run, a lead off blast to left center and Stout trailed 6-2.