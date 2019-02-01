UW-Stout led 16-14 at the end of the first period, but jumped all over UW-River Falls by outscoring the Falcons 23-3 in the second period to take a 39-17 lead on the way to a 76-55 win over the Falcons on Thursday in River Falls.
The Blue Devils’ Kyncaide Diedrich scored 11 points in the first period, but Bailey Diersen and Amber Fabeck combined for 13 points to power Stout’s second quarter.
Stout built up as much as a 25 point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Diedrich led all scorers with 18 points. Fabeck finished with 15 points, Liz Oswald added 14 and Diersen finished with nine points.
For the Falcons, Taylor Paulsrud finished with 15 points. Brianna Koop tallied 13 points and Jenna Zeman 10.
Stout (15-5, 5-4) held a 44-29 advantage in rebounds.
The Blue Devils return to action on Saturday at home against UW-Oshkosh at 3 p.m. at Johnson Fieldhouse.
UW-River Falls 96,
UW-Stout 73
At Menomonie, the Falcons earned a WIAC win over the Blue Devils.
River Falls led 42-31 at halftime. The Falcons’ Julian Jackson scored 16 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 23 points.
The Falcons got 19 points from Austin Heidecker, and was one short of a double-double with nine rebounds.
For Stout, Luke Geiger and Jon Ciriacks each finished with 16 points.
UW-Stout hits the road to play at UW-Oshkosh on Saturday at 5 p.m.
