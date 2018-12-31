The UW-Stout women’s basketball team’s winning streak ended after 10 games as UW-Superior defeated the Blue Devils, 86-80, in overtime on Sunday in Superior.
The teams were tied 35-35 at halftime. Stout (10-1) held a 56-55 lead at the end of the third quarter. The teams were tied at 72 at the end of regulation.
The Yellowjackets (10-1) Eva Reinertsen scored seven point in regulation and Hannah Norlin had five. Stout’s Shannan Watkins scored seven points in regulation, including two 3-pointers.
Stout was led by Bailey Diersen with 28 points, Kyncaide Diedrich with 23 points, Amber Fabeck with 18 points and Watkins with 11. The quartet accounted for all of Stout’s points.
Both Diedrich and Diersen reached the 1,000-point mark for career points, Diedrich in the third quarter, Diersen in the fourth quarter. It is the first time in Stout women’s basketball history that teammates reached 1,000 career points in the same game. It is believed to never have happened with a Stout men’s team either.
The Yellowjackets’ Norlin led all scorers with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Reinertsen added 25 points.
St. Scholastica started off with as much as a four-point lead, but when UW-Stout’s Bailey Diersen hit a jumper at 6:40 of the first quarter to give Stout their first lead of the game, the Blue Devils never trailed again on their way to a 78-66 win over the Saints Saturday.
The win improved the Blue Devils to 10-0 to start the season, the first time Stout has been 10-0 since the 1992-93 season.
Stout held a 30-19 first quarter lead and a 45-27 halftime lead, but the Saints came back to pull to within six points at the end of the third quarter, 56-50.
The Blue Devils had four players score in double figures led by Bailey Diersen’s 18 points. Amber Fabeck added 17, and Shannan Watkins and Kyncaide Diedrich 14 points each.
The Saints’ Kaylee Kennedy led all scorers with 21. Michala Walther added 18 and Alison Huber 14.
Cardinal Stritch 80, UW-Stout men 77
Jon Ciriaks led Stout scorers with 20 points, while John Keefe scored 17, missed game-tying 3 pointer at the buzzer. CSU’s leading scorer Connor Lemmons put up 22 points.
