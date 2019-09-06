WINONA, Minn — UW-Stout ran their season record to 3-0 with their third straight 3-0 match win as the Blue Devils slipped past Saint Mary’s University, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22, in a tight match Wednesday.
The Cardinals gave the Blue Devils their toughest match so far for the short season.
Stout (3-0) put together a balanced attack with four players putting down five or more kills, with Lexie Nelson (So, St. Michael, Minn), the reigning WIAC athlete of the week, leading the way with a team-high eight kills. Emily Makina (Sr, Orland Park, Ill) and Lydia Kneubuehl (Fr, Cottage Grove) each put down six kills and Caroline Braun (Fr, Mantorville, Minn) with five kills. Stout recorded 10 block assists, with Knuebuehl working three assists and Nelson and McKylie Hoff (Sr, Barron) two each.
Nelson and Jessica DuVal (Sr, Logan, Iowa) combined for 28 assists, with DuVal recording 15 and Nelson 13. Steph Cannon (Sr, Mora, Minn) recorded a match-high 23 digs.
The Cardinals’ Lexi Barth led all scorers with nine kills.
Makina has been showing a much more prominent attacking side this season. The senior, who has played predominately as a back row specialist or setter over her career, has recorded 18 kills over the first three matches of the season. Coming into this season, Makina had six total kills.
Stout returns to action this weekend when they travel to UW-Oshkosh to participate in the Titans’ annual invitational. Stout will meet Carroll University, Wisconsin Lutheran, Oswego State and Lawrence University.
Thursday Women’s Soccer
St. Olaf 3, UW-Stout 1
NORTHFIELD, Minn — St. Olaf scored three consecutive goals in a five minute stretch in the final 15 minutes of the game to hand UW-Stout a 3-1 loss Thursday.
After a scoreless first half, the Blue Devils (1-2) found the back of the net first when Ariel Kuchta (So, Green Bay) ran onto a pass by Whitley Carothers (Fr, Hayward) and Stout led in the 65th minute.
St. Olaf (2-1) tied the game in the 75th minute on a shot by Rose Sandell from the top of the box. The score opened the floodgates as the Oles scored three times in less than five minutes. Hayley Hoffman scored in the 78th minute and Mackenzie Schoustra capped off the scoring in the 80th minute.
The Oles had a distinct advantage in shots, going 41-4 overall and 27-1 on net. With the exception of the five minute Ole spurt, Stout goalie Claudia Anderson (So, North Branch) had an exceptional, but busy, day in the net for the Blue Devils, stopping 24 shots, only three short of the school record held by Jessie Sutherland against St. Thomas in 1999.
Stout will be at Bethel University on Saturday and then will be at Hamline University on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.