ST. LOUIS, Mo. — UW-Stout volleyball made it a clean sweep, winning the final two of three matches at the Washington University Baden Invitational Saturday. The Blue Devils defeated Lakeland University 3-1, and the University of Dallas 3-0.
Lakeland took the first set against the Blue Devils, 25-13, but Stout came back to nearly reverse the score in the second set, 25-14. The third set went to the wire with Stout grabbing a 26-24 decision. Stout dominated the fourth and final set, 25-12. Lexie Nelson had nine kills to lead Stout and Amber Ripley and Kara Simonson each had eight kills.
Stout (18-6) defeated Dallas, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15. Simonson had nine kills and Nelson and Ripley each had seven kills.
Dallas is coached by Kelli Trautmann, the older sister of UW-Stout head coach Mandy Trautmann. It was the first time the two Trautmanns have coached against each other.
UW-Stout rolled to their 12th three-set win of the season with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-14, win over Fontbonne University on the first day of the Washington University Baden Invitational Friday.
In the shadow of the Gateway Arch, the Blue Devils made quick work of the Griffins (2-15), taking the win in 64 minutes.
Lydia Kneubuehl led the Blue Devil attack with 10 kills, hitting at a .444 percentage with two errors over 18 total attacks. As a team, Stout posted an attack percentage of .243.
Amber Ripley had seven kills and finished with a hitting percentage of .333. Kara Simonson had a hitting percentage of .385, committing no errors to go with five kills and 13 total attacks.
Steph Cannon finished the match with 20 digs to up her career digs total to 1998.
Football
UW-La Crosse 40, UW-Stout 22
At La Crosse, UW-La Crosse jumped out to 27-0 lead before UW-Stout got on the board with five minutes left in the third period, but the Eagles went on to a 40-22 win Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Eagles scored with about five minutes remaining in the first period when Evan Lewandowski hit Cole Speiker for a 20-yard TD pass reception. Joey Stutzman gave UWL a 13-0 lead on a six-yard touchdown run with 11:34 left in the second quarter. The extra-point was missed. After forcing a UW-Stout punt, UWL went 60-yards in nine plays with Lewandowski connecting with Cameron Sorenson on a five-yard touchdown pass with 5:24 remaining in the first half for a 20-0 lead.
Following a Blue Devil fumble on a punt in the third quarter, Stutzman scored his second TD of the game, a one-yard plunge at 9:37 into the second half.
Stout found the end zone when Kevion McDonald snared a 15-yard TD pass from Sean Borgerding.
La Crosse added a pair Spieker touchdown receptions, one in the third and one in the fourth, to take a 40-6 lead at 11:59 of the final quarter.
Levy Hamer caught fire in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devil sophomore, after catching four passes - not a bad days work in itself - snagged six catches in the fourth quarter - including a 20-yard receiving TD - and tallied 107 fourth quarter reception yards to finish with a career-best 189 yards on 10 receptions.
Nick Arguedas scored Stout's final score, a one yard run, and added the two-point conversion on a pass from Borgerding.
The Eagles (3-2, 1-1 WIAC) piled up 472 yards of total offensive, 360 passing, 112 on the ground, while Stout (1-4, 0-2 WIAC) tallied 374 total yards, 381 passing yards and minus-7 yards rushing.The Blue Devils turned the ball over four times and Borgerding was sacked eight time.
Lewandowski was 26 of 40 for 360 yards and four TDs, three to Spieker, who finished with 14 receptions for 183 yards. Jake Simuncuk had seven receptions for 103 yards.
Stout's Borgerding was 27 of 53 for 381 yards, two TDs and two interceptions. McDonald had eight catches for 75 yards and Tyler Seymour had four receptions for 71 yards.
The Blue Devils will travel to UW-Platteville Saturday.
Women's Soccer
Hamline 3, UW-Stout 0
At St. Paul (Minn.), a shorthanded UW-Stout women's soccer team came up on the short end of a 3-0 decision to Hamline University Sunday.
The Pipers' Cailey Schmitt scored in the 34th minute to put Hamline on the board. Schmitt scored her second goal of the game in the 49th minute of the contest. Three minutes later the Pipers' Anna Browne closed out the scoring.
Hamline out-shot Stout 26-3 and put 16 shots on net. The Blue Devils' Kali Brahs recorded Stout's shot on goal.
Stout's Claudia Anderson tallied 13 saves, while the Pipers' Lauren Sicora and Melanie Hopkins combined for one save.
The Blue Devils are currently down to three field players on the bench due to injuries over the past few weeks.
The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 11, but was postponed due to wet field conditions. The weather was far from ideal, even in the make-up, played in a mixture of sun, snow and hail.
UW-Oshkosh 1, UW-Stout 0
At River Falls, UW-Oshkosh's Rylie Kaufmann scored in the 68th minute to lift the Titans to a 1-0 win over UW-Stout Saturday at snowy and misty Ramer Field.
The Titans (4-7-1, 1-2-0 WIAC) outshot Stout, 20-3 overall. Stout's Claudia Anderson recorded 12 saves. The game was the fourth game this season Anderson allowed one goal or less.
The Titans' Madelyn Runyan recorded no saves on the day. Despite the large disparity in shots, the teams were nearly even in corner kicks with Oshkosh getting four to Stout's three.
Stout (3-8-0, 0-3-0 WIAC), playing with only three bench players and no true back-up goalkeeper due to injury, got two shots from Rachel Washington and one shot by Rachel Younger. The Titans were able to substitute in nine different players, and still had plenty of players on the roster who did not play.
Women's Tennis
UW-Whitewater 9, UW-Stout 0
At Whitewater, UW-Whitewater stayed undefeated on the year at the expense of UW-Stout, taking a 9-0 win over the Blue Devils Saturday.
At No. 2 singles, Lauren Couves flipped the first set score over Olivia Kraft. After falling 6-1 in the opener, Couves took all six games in the second set. She dropped the tie-breaker 10-7.
UW-Oshkosh 9, UW-Stout 0
At Neenah, the UW-Stout tennis team closed out the fall regular season with a 9-0 loss to UW-Oshkosh at the Neenah Valley Fitness and Racquet Center Sunday morning.
The Blue Devils are the host school for the 2019 WIAC Tennis Championship, Oct. 26-27, at the Nielsen Tennis Complex in Madison.
