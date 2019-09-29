COLFAX — At first glance, UW-Stout women's golf coach Howie Samb was not overly enthusiastic about his team's score at the UW-Stout Blue Devil Invitational. But when he looked again, he found several positives to take from the meet the Blue Devils won by 11 strokes.
"I wasn't ecstatic about shooting a 323 at our home course on an absolutely perfect fall day, but there certainly were some positives that came of today's round," Samb said.
For instance, the 11 stroke win in the six-team field. Trystin Kluess' first collegiate medalist award. Three players in the top four and five players in the top 10. And continued improved play by the four freshmen.
"Trystin admittedly did not have her A game today," Samb said, "but still found a way to get it around with a 77. That is a sign of her maturity as a player, to be able to figure out how to get it done with a swing that wasn't spot on all day."
Kluess has several top-three finishes on her resume, including a third place finish at last year's WIAC Championship.
"Trystin has worked hard to get where she is at," Samb said. "She has a very positive attitude while she plays, which is such an asset."
The freshman class continues to add luster to their growing shine.
"The other bright spot was the play of our freshmen," Samb said. "All four of them are really improving and although their scores don't always reflect it, they are working on the right things that will bear fruit very soon."
Kendra Swanson took second place and finished the day with a 79, the third time this year she has broken 80. Klairissa O'Reilly-Dye tied for fourth with an 81.Mackenzie Maguire played her first round in the team's top five and finished 19th with an 89.
"Kendra and Klaire are maturing fast and starting to look like college players," Samb said. "Mackenzie is gaining confidence with every round."
Grace Warrner made her collegiate debut, playing as an individual, and the freshman from Wabeno shined, hitting an 82 and finishing in a tie for sixth, a finish that had Samb smiling.
"We have made some major changes to her swing and I have been a bit hard on her," Samb said. "But if she stays the course, the low scores will come. This is a very talented freshman class which bodes well for the success of the program for many years to come."
Madison McCambridge hit an 86 and finished in a tie for 10th place. Jordyn Fitzgerald played as an individual and placed 30th with a 96.
UW-Eau Claire was second (334), UW-River Falls third (349), UW-La Crosse fourth (352), Viterbo University fifth (355) and UW-River Falsl B sixth (376).
Football
UW-Stout 29, California Lutheran 21
At Thousand Oaks, Calif., UW-Stout built up a 19-0 halftime lead, but then had to hold off California Lutheran University in the second half to take a 29-21 win in California.
Sean Borgerding hit Kevion McDonald for a 57-yard TD pass at 9:15 of the first quarter. Alec Benzinger hit a 27-yard field goal with four minutes remaining in the first stanza.
The Blue Devils (1-2) gathered nine points in the second period, driving 92-yards in 12 plays as Auquieth Bradshaw scored his first collegiate TD, scoring from one yard out at 4:22 of the second period. The Blue Devils recorded a safety at 3:48 to take a 19 point lead into the locker room.
The Kingsmen (1-2) got on the board in the third period capping off an 88-yard drive with a 18-yard TD from Cesar DeLeon to James Holland with six minute left in the period.
Benzinger scored his second field of the game, a career-best 36 yarder seconds into the fourth quarter, but Cal Lutheran came back with a 71 yard drove and Jajuan Thomas bowled in from 9-yards out at 11:47 to make it 22-14 Stout.
The Blue Devils gave themselves a little room with 5:16 remaining with tight end Blake Purdy scored his first collegiate TD on a 5-yard toss from Borgerding.
The Kingsmen charged back to score with three minutes remaining in the game on 20-yard TD catch by Cameron Jones to make his 29-21.
The Blue Devils recovered the onside kick, but were stopped offensively and punted the ball away.
Defensive lineman Scott Gustafson locked up the game for Stout when he forced a strip sack and recovered the ball with less than a minute to play.
Stout tallied 384 total yards, 242 rushing yards of 56 carries, and 142 passing yards. The Kingsmen had 369 total yards, 354 through the air and only 15 on the ground.
Josh Nitek talled a career-best 90 rushing yards, while Nick Arguedas added 72. Bradshaw rolled up 56 yards and a score. Borgerding completed eight passes for 142 yards and two scores. Levy Hamer had two catches for 41 yards.
DeLeon completed 28 of 42 passes for 354 yards and three TDs. James Holland had six catches for 108 yards and Cameron James had six catches for 100 yards.
Volleyball
UW-Stout 3, Dubuque 1
At Dubuque, Iowa, UW-Stout lost the first set, fought back to take an extra-long second set win, then carried the final two sets to defeat the University of Dubuque Friday in the River City Classic. Senior setter Jessica DuVal, playing in her home state of Iowa for the first time in her collegiate career, scored a double-double, recording 20 assists and 10 digs.
The Spartans (8-7) bested the Blue Devils 25-21 in the opening match, but Stout (13-5) fought back to tie the match at a set apiece with a 32-30 win in set two. The Blue Devils rolled through the final two matches, 25-14, 24-21, to seal the win. The 32-30 second set win matched a 32-30 third set win over Lakeland University on opening weekend.
In the second set, Stout battled back from an 18-14 deficit to knot the score, then twice lost a two point and twice fought off set point. A kill by Summer Garr and McKylie Hoff gave Stout the win.
In the third set, Stout ran out to a 10-4 lead and Dubuque never got closer than five points. In the fourth and final set, Dubuque tied the score at 16, but Stout outdueled the Spartans 9-5 down the final stretch.
Lexie Nelson led the way with a match-high 15 kills and stitched together a double-double by matching DuVal with 20 assists.
Kara Simonson, Amber Ripley and Lydia Kneubuehl each put down nine kills. Hoff had six kills and recorded three solo blocks. Steph Cannon recorded 31 digs. Grace Hintze had 11 kills to lead the Spartans.
Women's Tennis
Blue Devils drop a pair of matches
At St. Joseph, Minn., despite losing a pair of matches, UW-Stout coach Bryce Supri was pleased with the improvements he has seen in his team.
The Blue Devils played back-to-back matches at St. Benedict, falling to the Blazers, 9-0, then getting topped 7-0 despite taking a win at No. 1 doubles by NCAA Divison II Bemidji State University.
Stout and Bemidji played their match under NCAA Division II rules where the doubles portion of the match counts as one point. The team that wins at least two of the three doubles matches is awarded one point. The rule also includes no ad scoring.
Elizabeth Wentzel and Lauren Couves captured an 8-5 win over Ariadna Lopez-Simo and Laney Rutkowski. Kennedy Kleist and Mariah Kent lost 8-5 at No. 3 doubles and Annie Sandry and Kylie Rennie lost 9-3 at No. 2 doubles.
"The team played extremely well today, even in defeat," Supri said. "Their improvement is fun to watch because they have come a long way. Annie and Kennedy both played the best I have seen them play."
