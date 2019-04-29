LAKE CITY, Minn. — UW-Stout had three golfers finish in the top four for the women's golf team its season finale match and went on to win the Saint Mary's Invitational at The Jewel Sunday.
Marie Allo concluded her Blue Devil career by winning the seven-team match, scoring a five-over career-low 77, winning the event by five strokes.
Allo fell into an early hole, going 4-under on the first three holes of the day, but worked her way out when she played the final 15 holes of her collegiate career one-over par.
"We are really going to miss Marie's tenacity, competitive spirit, work ethic and consistency," Blue Devil coach Howie Samb said. "She had a great senior season. Hopefully the passion Marie brought to every practice and tournament round will set an example for the returners that will be back in the fall."
Trystin Kluess took third place with an 83 and Madison McCambridge was tied for fourth with an 84.
"Trystin hit the ball beautifully, but her six 3-putt greens and a couple of big numbers turned a mid- 70's round into an 83," Samb said. "Madison had some stretches of good golf, but like everyone else the lack of competition and quality practice rounds (this spring) really showed in her consistency and led to an 84."
Bailee Bussan finished 10th with an 89 and Markie Ash tied for 11th with a 90, and Samb said the freshman duo never got untracked.
Samb bemoaned the weather conditions all of the teams have had to deal with over the last two springs.
"The team got a win, but the team score of 333 was pretty disappointing, but understandable, considering the team has not been able to practice and compete the way we had planned," Samb said.
Men's Golf
Blue Devils finish 11th at St. John's invite
At Monticello, Minnesota, UW-Stout finished 11th at the St. John's University Spring Golf Invitational and the Blue Devils' Shawn Roo took advantage of the second 36-hole event to drop 19 places to finish 18th at the Monticello Country Club.
After hitting a 77 on the first day at Territory Golf Club and placing 37th, Roo hit a career-low 74 on the second round, slipping past a pair of 75 scores, one coming in his previous outing at the Loras Invite early in April and the other coming in his first time out as a Blue Devil, Sept. 3, 2016. Roo hit a 76 on the second round Sunday to finish with a 54-hole total of 227.
Sam Klobucar placed in a tie for 41st, hitting a 76 on opening day, but slipping on the second 18 to an 81. Klobucar rebounded with a 76 on the final round of the tournament to finish with a 233.
Ben Peterson tied for 55th (81-80-78 - 239). Mitchell Simonet rebounded from one of the highest scores of his collegiate career, hitting an 85 on day one, but staying in the 70s at Monticello with a 78-77 to finish with a three round score of 240 to tie for 57th. Greg Restad tied for 60th (81-80-80 - 241).
Baseball
UW Stout 12-5, UW-Stevens Point 4-0
Kasey Bass drove in eight total runs and Casey Ryan pitched a complete game shutout to lead UW-Stout to a sweep over conference foe UW-Stevens Point Sunday at Nelson Field, taking a 12-4 opening game win and a 5-0 nightcap win.
Bass drove in four runs in each game as the Blue Devil offense ground through eight UW-Stevens Point pitchers throughout the day and the Blue Devils first and second batters, Jordan Wilson and Jared Jarvensivu, hit a combined 11-for-14.
Stout (16-15, 10-12 WIAC) used a four-run third inning and a six-run seventh inning to power past the Pointers (14-18, 6-12 WIAC) in game one. Bass had a two-run double in the third and Joel Thimsen and Hunter Merrill each brought in a run. Wilson and Jarvensivu each drove in a run in the fourth.
In the nightcap, Stout scored twice in the third, once in the sixth and twice again in the seventh.
Bass continued his power surge, driving in two runs in the third, then recorded his 15th double of the season with a two-run two-bagger in the seventh. Jack Schneider holds the single season record for doubles with 17.
Ryan started his third game and picked up his third consecutive win, pitching his second consecutive nine-inning complete game, striking out a career-high eight to record his first career shutout.
Softball
UW-Stout 7-5, UW-Stevens Point 0-2
UW-Stout held UW-Stevens Point scoreless for 13 consecutive innings on their way to a sweep over the Pointers, 7-0, 5-2, Sunday at Alumni Field.
Sommer Kunstmann worked six innings, sharing the shutout with Madee Kleinschmidt, who threw the final inning. Kunstmann scattered six hits, while stranding 10 Pointers and striking out two.
Stout (18-17, 7-7 WIAC) got all the offense they would need in the first inning when they put a 5-spot on the board, keyed by Kyncaide Diedrich's two-run home run. Alicia Meyer plated two runners with a single. Diedrich, Mary Iliopoulos and Jessica Christianson each had two hits. Diedrich finished with three RBI and Christiansen two.
In the nightcap, Melea Bruns pitched six scoreless innings, but got in trouble in the seventh inning, giving way to Kleinschmidt, who came on with the potential tying run on deck in the seventh to earn the save.
The Blue Devils scored in the first on Jessica Daley's single, then added a run in the third on Daley's sacrifice fly. Renee Murphy drove in a pair of runs in a three-run fifth and Iliopoulos drew a bases loaded walk for Stout final run. Iliopoulos, who last season went 8-for-9 in a doubleheader with the Pointers, was walked her last three times at bat, twice intentionally.