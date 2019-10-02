SUPERIOR — UW-Stout got back on the winning track by taking a 1-0 win at UW-Superior Tuesday.
After a scoreless first half, Marissa Steele put the Blue Devils on the board when she took a cross from Sammy Krugel and put the ball into the high center of the net.
The Blue Devils (3-5-0) out-shot Superior on net 16-2. Superior (2-6-2) goalie Morgan Philliber recorded 15 saves, while Stout's Claudia Anderson recorded two saves. Overall, the Blue Devils out-shot the Yellowjackets 23-3. Stout put eight shots on frame in each stanza.
The Blue Devils will open conference play Saturday when they host UW-Stevens Point at Ramer Field in River Falls.
Volleyball
UW-Stout 3, UW-Superior 0
At Menomonie, three UW-Stout players led a balanced attack as the Blue Devils defeated UW-Superior at Johnson Fieldhouse.
The Blue Devils (14-5) had three players tally eight kills – Lexie Nelson, Amber Ripley and Kara Simonson – as Stout put down 44 kills to the Yellowjackets' 27 in the 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 win.
The Yellowjackets (8-11) made it a match in the third set, leading Stout throughout much of the early part of the set and the teams had eight tied scores. Stout pulled away with the score tied at 20, aided by a couple of Yellowjacket errors and kills by Nelson and middle hitter Lydia Kneubuehl.
The Blue Devils clogged up the net, getting a solo block by Kneubuehl and 10 assists blocks, with McKylie Hoff throwing up three and Nelson, Kneubuehl and Tori Lammar posting two each. Nelson finished with 18 assists and Jessica DuVal had 16.
The Yellowjackets got 11 kills from Cami Sletter. Megan Holz had 21 assists.
Men's Golf
Johnson scores collegiate-low during second day of MSOE invite
At Lake Geneva, UW-Stout's Matt Johnson scored a collegiate-low 73 on the second day of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Invitational Monday on the Brute Course at the Grand Geneva Resort.
Combined with an 81 from Day One, Johnson climbed 23 spots to finish in a tie for 34th, finishing with a two day score of 154, matching a collegiate-best from last season when he combined a 78 and 76 at the Wartburg Spring Invitational.
As a team, Stout finished 14th, despite adding only two strokes to their team score.
Zach Strasser finished in a tie for 44th (77-79 – 156). Austin Gaby finished 51st (75-83 – 158), Tim Grambo tied for 52nd (79-80 – 159) and Isaac Larrabee was 65th (81-82 – 163).
Edgewood College moved ahead of Concordia-Wisconsin to take team honors. The University of Dubuque's Garvin Paper shot 71s on both days to win medalist honors.