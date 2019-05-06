PLATTEVILLE — UW-Stout’s Tymesia McFadden was second in the 100-meter dash and Shanna Laehn made four trips to the victory stand as the Blue Devils women’s track and field team finished fourth at the WIAC Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
McFadden clocked a time of 12.21 seconds to finish runner-up in the 100-meter dash after finishing third in the preliminaries (12.34).
Laehn made four trips to the award stand, twice in the hurdle events and twice as part of the Blue Devil relay teams. Laehn finished fourth in the 100-hurdles in a time of 14.71 seconds. The senior finished eighth in the 400-hurdles in a time of 1:06.27.
Laehn, together with Nikki Nelson, McFadden and Davia Clarke was third in the 4x100-relay in a time of 47.77. She teammed with Raelin Sorensen, Emma Bullard and Stephanie Pladies to finish sixth in the 4x400-relays in a time of 4:01.73. Collectively, Laehn was part of 15 team points.
Pladies finished third in the high jump with a mark of 5-feet, 3.75-inches. Sorensen finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.41 and was 11th in the high jump (4-11.75). Bullard was eighth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 25.72.
Jillian Holt was selected as a member of the Larry Zirgibel All-Sportsmanship Team.
Kevin Ruechel earned two top-four finishes to lead the men’s team.
Ruechel was third in the shot put with a mark of 52-feet, 4.75-inches. Senior teammate and fellow football offensive lineman Caleb Adams joined Ruechel on the victory stand, taking a sixth place finish with a mark of 49-7.25. Ruechel was fourth in the discus with a throw of 161-8.
The Blue Devils had two score in the 5000-meter run. Aleksandr Ilyushev finished fifth with a time of 15-minutes, 5.95-seconds. Dan Ressler finished eighth with a time of 15:18.32.
Alex Grulkowski was eighth in the high jump with a leap of 6-3.25. Cody Lohrenz was seventh in the 400-meter (48.83). The 4x100-relay team of Ryan Bjornstal, Mackenson Steinberg, Lucas Carroll and Brent Heilman was fifth (42.12) and the 4x400-relay team of Lohrenz, Parker Rongstad, Carroll and Bjornstal were seventh (3:19.96).
Ryan Bjornstal was selected as a member of the Larry Zirgibel All-Sportsmanship Team.
As a team, the Stout men finished seventh.
Friday Boys Golf
UW-Stout second at Edgewood
At Middleton, the Blue Devils golf team closed out the 2018-19 with a second place finish and the second-best score of their season Friday at the Edgewood College Spring Quadrangular at Bishop’s Bay.
Ben Peterson, who joined the team for the second semester, tied for second with a collegiate-best one-over 73, breaking 80 for the second consecutive round. Peterson had scored 80-81 in the first two rounds of the St. John’s Invitational last weekend and broke 80 with a 78 in the third and final round at St. John’s.
Senior Shawn Roo tied for seventh with a 75, marking the seventh time in eight rounds he has broken 80 this spring. Sam Klobucar tied for 13th with a 76, Mitchell Simonet was 15th with a 77, Greg Restad was 17th with a 79, Matthew Johnson tied for 22nd (83), Ben Schwartz tied for 25th (90) and Jason Rademacher 27th (91).
As a team, the Blue Devils scored a 301, tying with the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). Stout’s lowest team score of the season was a 296 at Lake Geneva, Oct. 1.