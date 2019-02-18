OSHKOSH — Shanna Laehn was one of only several UW-Stout track and field team members to set personal best marks Saturday at the UW-Oshkosh Titan Classic, one week before the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Championship.
Laehn took the top mark in the 60-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 9.00-seconds.
Tymesia McFadden notched a personal-record in finishing second in the 60-meter dash, finishing in a time of 7.84 seconds. Molly Perkins was third in the mile run in a personal-best time of 5-minutes, 19.43-seconds. Demi Ploor placed sixth in the shot put with a all-time best toss of 41-feet, 2.50-inches. Brittany Staab was seventh in the 3000m with a personal-record 10:51.97.
Stephanie Pladies placed second in the high jump with a season-best height of 5-5.25. Raelin Sorensen was sixth (5.1.25). Sorensen was fourth in the 400m (1:01.13).
The Blue Devils had three place in the top eight spots in the 60m, with Kaitlin Mallek finishing fourth (7.92), and Laehn seventh (8.09). Mallek was fifth in the long jump with a season-best mark of 17-10.25.
Jessica Petruzates was fourth in the 3000m (10:46.33). McFadden was fifth (26.17) in the 200m and Mallek was seventh (26.41). Morgan Denton was fifth in the weight throw (50-9.25). Kristin Teupel was eighth in the pole vault (10-8.25). Ploor reached the same height in the pole vault, but placed ninth on jumps.
As a team, Stout finished second of 14 teams.
Josh Freyholtz took second in the pole vault and third in the long jump as the UW-Stout men finished fourth as a team.
Freyholtz vaulted to a height of 15-feet, 7.75-inches to place second and jumped 22-7.75 in the long jump to place third.
Kevin Ruechel had a second place finish with a personal-best mark of 54-5.25 and placed second in the shot put. Alec Benzinger also set a personal record in the event, placing sixth (49-9.25).
Cody Lohrenz was second in the 400-meter (50.12).
The Blue Devils had three top seven place finishes in the 3000-meter run, led by Aleksandr Ilyushev’s second place finish in a personal-best time of 8:41.83. Joe Van Grinsven was sixth (8:56.86) and Matt Lancour ran a personal-record 8:58.14 to finish seventh.
The Blue Devils will be at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Championship (presented by Culver’s), Feb. 22-23 at UW-Whitewater.
UW-La Crosse 66, UW-Stout men’s basketball 54
At Menomonie, after five minutes, the score was 3-2 in UW-Stout’s favor, but UW-La Crosse warmed up to take a 27-16 halftime lead and went on to a 66-54 win over the Blue Devils Saturday on Dewey Mintz Court in Johnson Fieldhouse.
Neither team shot particularly well in the first half, Stout shooting 21.2 percent (7-33) from the floor and La Crosse 40.0 percent (10-25). Both teams improved in the second half as Stout shot 48.3 percent (14-29) and La Crosse 52.4 percent (11-21). La Crosse finished the afternoon shooting 45.7 percent (21-46) and Stout 33.9 percent (21.62).
Stout (6-19, 0-14 WIAC) pulled to as close as three points 29-26 four minutes into the second half as the Blue Devils opened up the half on a 10-3 run. But the Eagles (17-8, 10-4 WIAC) answered back with a 7-3 run to push the lead to 10 points and Stout would not get any closer than seven points the rest of the afternoon.
Luke Geiger led Stout again, matching Anderson’s 15 points. Zach Dahl tossed in 11 points in the senior’s final game.
UW-La Crosse 68, UW-Stout women’s basketball 51
At La Crosse, UW-La Crosse opened the second half on an 11-2 run and went on to defeat UW-Stout 68-51 in the final regular season game for both teams.
Both teams had their spots reserved in the WIAC Championship tournament and neither a win or loss for either team could not move the Eagles (21-4, 10-4 WIAC) out of their third seed or the Blue Devils (17-8, 7-7 WIAC) out of their fourth seed.
The teams forged a 29-29 tie going into the halftime locker room. Stout’s Kyncaide Diedrich scored 15 first half points, but was limited to one point in the second half as the Blue Devils were outscored 39-22 after the break.
Bailey Diersen scored 13 for Stout and Amber Fabeck finished with 10 points.
UW-Stout hosts UW-Platteville on Wednesday in the opening round of the WIAC Championship tournament. Doors at Johnson Fieldhouse open at 6 p.m. and the first 200 UW-Stout or UW-Platteville students will receive free admission with a valid student ID.
UW-Stout gymnastics 185.8, Gustavus Adolphus 184.775
At St. Peter, Minn., UW-Stout’s Mikala Bugge won two individual events as second-ranked UW-Stout outscored their sixth straight WIAC gymnastics opponent with a 185.800-184.775 win over Gustavus Adolphus Friday.
Bugge won the vault with a score of 9.575 and took the floor exercise (9.650). Bugge was second in the all-around event (37.575).
Brooke Terry was first on the balance beam with a score of 9.525 and was third on the uneven bars (9.400). Terry was fifth on the vault (9.400).
Shadae Boone, this week’s WIAC gymnastics specialist of the week, was second in the vault (9.550) and third on the floor exercise (9.500).
Mallary Dick captured second on the uneven bars (9.475).
UW-River Falls 3-3, UW-Stout men’s hockey 2-0
At River Falls, the Falcons won both games of a Friday-Saturday series in the WIAC men’s hockey championship tournament to eliminate the Blue Devils.
UW-River Falls scored three consecutive goals to take a 3-2 win on Friday before earning a 3-0 win Saturday.
The Blue Devils (13-11-2) opened the scoring in the best of two series on Friday when Dmytro Kobylyanskyi scored only 70 seconds into the game, getting assists from Arturas Laukaitis and Gavin Smith. Stout kept the Falcons (11-9-5) scoreless until the four minute mark of the second period when River Falls scored the first of two power play goals in the period. Aussie Miller scored at 4:07 and Peter Karavos scored on the advantage at 10:07.
The Falcons opened the scoring of the second game midway through the first period on a power play goal by Joel Frazee, then added two more goals in the second period on goals by Josh Arnold and Ryan Cusin. The third period was scoreless as the Blue Devils were shut out for the first time this season.
The Blue Devils finished the season at 13-12-2.
The game was the final collegiate game for Mathias Ahman, Joe Kleven, Dylan Zins and Gavin Smith.
