ST. PAUL, Minn. — Twice UW-Stout found themselves on the wrong end of set point, but twice the Blue Devils came back to down a pesky Hamline University squad, 3-0, Wednesday.
The Blue Devils, with the 25-16, 28-26, 29-27 victory, improved to 8-0 and the 3-0 win was Stout’s seventh sweep of the season.
Lexie Nelson led the way for the Blue Devils with 14 kills and added 23 assists. Amber Ripley put down nine kills and Lydia Kneubuehl and Kara Simonson each had seven kills.
In the second set, Stout trailed 24-19, but pulled the score to 25-25 on a kill by McKylie Hoff, a Hamline attack error, a service ace by Lexie Nelson, kill by Caroline Braun and two kills by Kara Simonson. Hamline took the lead and a Simonson kill evened the score at 26. Following a Hamline error put down a kill for the win.
In the third set, Stout again trailed 24-19. A Kill by Kneubuehl, two Hamline attack errors and consecutive kills by Nelson tied the score at 24. Hamline’s Madison Hurrle gave her team the lead, but she was matched by Hoff. Simonson connected on back-to-back kills and Ripley got the match-winning-kill.
Men’s Golf
Blue Devils tie for 10th at Frank Wrigglesworth Blugold Invitational
At Altoona, the UW-Stout men’s golf team tied for 10th place and Stout’s two top individuals tied as the Blue Devils completed play at the UW-Eau Claire Frank Wrigglesworth Blugold Invitational at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Both of Stout’s team entries tied with a two-day score of 640. The first day of competition was held at Wild Ridge Golf Club in Eau Claire Sunday. The Blue Devils’ A team scored a 314 on the first day, but slipped to a 326 on the second day. The Blue Devils B team scored a 325 on opening day, the dropped down to a 315 on the final day.
Stout’s top two finishers — freshmen Austin Gaby and Isaac Larrabee — playing for Stout A, tied for 22nd with a two-day total of 155. Gaby scored a 76 at Wild Ridge and a 79 at the Country Club. Larrabee opened with a 74, and finished out with an 81.
Ben Plant, playing as an individual, settled for a 33rd place finish. Plant scored a 71 at Wild Ridge but had a tougher time on the 71-par Country Club where he turned in an 86.
Tim Grambo, playing for Stout B, scored a 79 on day one and was in 40th coming into the final day. A second day 80 kept him at 40th with a 159. Zach Strasser, playing as an individual, tied for 43rd, scoring a consistent 80 each day to finish at 160.
Matt Johnson and Adam Lazaroff each removed strokes from day one and both finished in a four-way tie for 46th. Johnson scored 81-80—161. Lazaroff scored Stout’s lowest second day score with a 76, combining with a first-day 85 for a 161.
Spencer Cowley and Connor Hofslien finished in a four-way tie for 58th. Cowley scored 85-79—164 and Hofslien 82-82—164. Adam Schilawski tied for 62nd (82-84—166). Chase Hoople scored 84 on both days to tie for 66th with a 168. Drew Severson finished in a five-way tie for 69th (80-89—169).
Nebraska Wesleyan University won the meet by four strokes (287-295—582) over second place UW-Eau Claire (287-299—586). Wesleyan’s Alex Kubik tied for medalist honors (66-76—142) with Marian University’s Jake Sherwood (70-72—142).
Stout will be at the Midwest Fall Region Invitational over the weekend at Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa in Galena, Ill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.