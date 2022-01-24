Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Chippewa Falls holds off Menomonie

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Two teams that are no stranger to close games found themselves in another on Monday as the Chippewa Falls boys basketball team overcame a six-point halftime hole to edge Menomonie 50-47 at Chi-Hi.

Mason Monarski scored 25 points in the victory for the Cardinals (2-13, 2-6) as the team snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Chi-Hi trailed 25-19 at halftime and by nine early in the second half before mounting a rally to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish for its first win since a last-second 61-60 win at Hudson on Dec. 21.

“I think it was just confidence," Chi-Hi coach Jason Proue said of his team's surge in the second half. "I think over the season we’ve been in a situation like this quite a bit and we’ve learned a lot and we’ve gained a lot of confidence from it. These guys are believing it and through all of this they’re very process driven, they’re not result driven. So yes the scoreboard wasn’t where it wanted it to be at times but they focus on the process of things and it paid off tonight for us.”

Nine of Chi-Hi's first 15 games this season have been decided by 11 points or fewer.

Monarski came to life in the second half with 16 of his points including four of his five 3-pointers.

Monarski's three with 12 minutes and six seconds to go gave the Cardinals a 35-33 advantage, the first lead for Chi-Hi since the opening seconds of the game. The junior's final triple of the game put his team up 46-41 with 4:07 left, but the Cardinals were not able to fully pull away as the Mustangs (7-8, 2-6) in striking distance. Noah Feddersen had a pair of dunks in the final minutes as the 6-foot-9 North Dakota State University signee finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Feddersen had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds with a three from the corner before the Mustangs corralled the offensive rebound and got off another shot that didn't fall as the buzzer.

“I thought in the second half they (Chi-Hi) made some tough shots but our communication on defense and our assignments didn’t execute the way we wanted to and they made us pay for it," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said.

Monday's game was the seventh game out of 15 for the Mustangs to be decided by 11 points or fewer. Reed Styer added 12 points for Menomonie in helping the Mustangs lead by as many as 10 points in the first half before the Cardinals scored six of the final eight points — including two on a dunk off a blocked shot by Twyman — to trim the deficit entering half.

“That’s a huge emphasis going into every game, get the ball inside and I thought in the second half we did and they dug down and we got some really good looks from three, we had some wide open shots that just didn’t fall for us tonight," Riley said. "That was the difference in the game – they made a couple more plays than we did at the end.”

Menomonie made 3-of-6 shots from 3-point range in the first half but just 1-of-9 in the second half while the Cardinals made 5-of-10 from long distance. The Mustangs were coming off their second Big Rivers win of the season, a 46-41 triumph over Rice Lake on Friday.

The Mustangs are back in action Saturday at Eau Claire North — a team the Mustangs routed 50-27 on Dec. 17 — before hosting Holmen on Tuesday, playing at New Richmond on Feb. 3 and seeing the Cardinals again on Feb. 5. As basketball teams hit the homestretch towards the postseason, Riley said his team will need to show more consistency to reach its true potential.

“The biggest thing is consistency," Riley said. "We’ve got to come out and play 36 minutes of consistent basketball, mistake-free basketball and when we do that we’re a pretty good team. When we don’t stuff like this happens tonight and we make a little less plays than the other team and this is the outcome.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.