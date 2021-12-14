Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Elk Mound holds off Bloomer's second-half run for nonconference victory

BLOOMER — Good teams find different ways to win games.

The Elk Mound boys basketball team is quickly establishing itself once again as a good team.

The Mounders withstood a second-half charge from Bloomer before holding off the Blackhawks for a 49-41 nonconference win on Tuesday evening.

Connor Crane led all scorers with 20 points for the Blackhawks (2-2) while Jerome Delikowski had 16 points for the Mounders (5-1).

Bloomer and Elk Mound entered Tuesday's game combining to score more than 120 points per game, but each team was held well under its season average by the opposing defenses in a methodically-paced contest.

“Both teams defended really well I thought, created a bunch of really difficult shots which most nights will lead to a lot of misses and (we’re) lucky enough that our defense made a couple more stops than theirs," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said.

Elk Mound never trailed in the game, scoring the first nine points of the contest as its 1-3-1 zone defense made life tough for the Blackhawks, especially in the first half as Bloomer managed just six made shots from the field and trailed 24-14 entering halftime.

“Give a lot of credit to Elk Mound’s defense tonight. They were terrific," Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven said. "They anticipated well, they were long, they played wonderfully today. I thought we did some nice adjustments in the second half and we had some better opportunities but I give a lot of credit to Elk Mound. They played nice basketball.”

The Mounders came out in the second half and looked like they might run away with the win, extending their lead to 37-22 with 11 minutes and four seconds remaining on a basket from Samuel Wenzel. But the Blackhawks had one more run in them and it was keyed by the team earning and taking advantage of open looks from 3-point range. Crane started a 12-0 run with two triples before Marcus Harelstad and Domanyck Schwarzenberger joined in on the fun with 3-pointers of their own to bring Bloomer within four at 37-34 with 7:03 remaining.

“We went to just about anything and everything we have offensively to go to and it took a lot of credit to our kids to be able to adjust on the fly as much as we had to throw at them," Van Grunsven said.

Elk Mound had a response in the form of the 6-foot-4 junior Delikowski who scored eight of his team-leading points in the final six minutes to help slow the Bloomer push. Much of Bloomer's attention was focused on Elk Mound's standout sophomore guard Kaden Russo. The Blackhawks deployed a box-and-1 defense on Russo, keeping a defender on him on all times while the rest of the team played a zone. Russo scored eight of his 12 points in the first 6:11 of the game, starting the scoring in the contest with a steal and dunk in the first minute.

Kessler was pleased with how his team — playing Tuesday's game without two starters — performed, both in the absence of those players as well as playing through the extra attention Russo was given. Cale Knutson added 11 points and made three of his team's six 3-pointers.

Crane shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range and added six rebounds, Harelstad added nine points and four assists and Schwarzenberger had seven points for the Blackhawks.

The victory continued a strong start to the season for the Mounders, who finished 15-9 and took second place in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference standings a season ago. Elk Mound already owns nonconference wins over Eau Claire Regis (60-41), Arcadia (79-53), Altoona (58-54 in OT) and now Bloomer early in the season.

The Mounders began the Dunn-St. Croix season with a 52-39 loss at Elmwood/Plum City on Dec. 9 before rebounding to rout Glenwood City 71-38 on Dec. 9. Following Thursday's conference game at Mondovi, the Mounders will see two more Western Cloverbelt programs over the holiday break as Elk Mound hosts Stanley-Boyd on Dec. 28 before playing at Fall Creek on Dec. 30.

“I really love this group," Kessler said. "Their mentality is we’re going to enjoy it tonight, we’re going to get back to the gym tomorrow and we’re going to prepare for the next one and I really like that. It’s a workmanlike mentality. They’re going to keep doing the work and get better every day. Certainly we can be excited about it but you’ve got to put in the work because there’s a bunch of other teams that you’re going to play down the road.”

