Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Elk Mound rally falls short versus Stanley-Boyd

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound boys basketball team cut a 13-point deficit in the second half to three before falling to Stanley-Boyd 55-48 in a nononference matchup on Tuesday afternoon.

Sam Wenzel led Elk Mound (6-2) with 13 points and was joined in double figures by 12 points from Kaden Russo with Ryan Bartig scoring nine in his return to the lineup.

The Orioles led by as many as 13 points in the second half before Elk Mound mounted a charge, closing the gap three points at 46-43 with 1 minute, 19 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Ryan Bartig. But that would be as close as the Mounders would get as Stanley-Boyd finished the game strong at the free-throw line, making nine of its last 10 in the last minute-plus to ice the win. The Orioles were just 3-for-7 in last Thursday's 69-67 loss to Saint Croix Central.

Lucas Smith led all scorers with 21 points for the Orioles (5-5) while Carsen Hause added 14 points in the win with 10 coming in the second half as Stanley-Boyd held off a late Elk Mound surge.

“I thought their physical presence really caused some issues for us, especially in the first half," Elk Mound coach Michael Kessler said of Stanley-Boyd. "I thought we played a little tentative, which dictated the shots we took. The shots that went in — there were a lot of shots that didn’t go in obviously in that first half — but I thought their physicality really threw our kids for a loop for a while.”

Stanley-Boyd started the game on a 12-1 run and never trailed against the Mounders and were able to find open spaces in Elk Mound's 1-3-1 zone defense.

“That’s definitely important for us to work against a zone, something we’ve struggled with in past years," Stanley-Boyd coach Tom Hause said. "The guys are doing a much better job, and we’re penetrating gaps on those zones.”

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Mounders, who most recently defeated Mondovi 66-56 on Dec. 16. Tuesday's game was the first of three consecutive games against nonconference competition before the Mounders jump back into Dunn-St. Croix Conference play on Jan. 7 at home versus league leader Durand.

Stanley-Boyd and Fall Creek are the final two teams unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt play and the Mounders play at Fall Creek on Thursday before a road trip to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Monday and Kessler said he wants to see his team learn from Tuesday's game and play more physical moving forward as the team enters the new year.

“We didn’t come out with a win today but I’d pick those kids over any kid out there," Kessler said. "I really, really like this group. They get after it, they compete, they’re fun to be around, they treat each other and treat other people the right away. Wins and losses will take care of themselves over the course of a long season but I just really have enjoyed working with this group.”

