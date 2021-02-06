Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Slow start to second half hurts Menomonie in loss at Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Menomonie boys basketball team entered halftime of Saturday's Big Rivers matchup against Chippewa Falls with plenty of momentum.
But the Cardinals wasted no time taking momentum right back.
Chippewa Falls came out of the break with 13 consecutive points to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish in a 68-61 win over Menomonie.
"Our shot selection early in the second half was not very good," Menomonie coach Matt Riley said. "They extended the lead and we fought our way back but just too many costly turnovers and hustle plays, they beat us to a few offensive rebounds."
The Mustangs (9-11, 4-7) scored nine of the final 11 points of the half with Logan Hollinger's 3-pointer at the buzzer giving the Mustangs a 33-31 break. The Cardinals scored the next 13 points to lead 44-33 before Hollinger stopped the run with two of his game-high 23 points with 12 minutes and six seconds to go. Menomonie cut into the lead, getting it down to four with 4:11 to go on Brock Thornton's putback off an offensive rebound.
"He was a huge spark for us off the bench," Riley said of Hollinger. "That's one thing with our inside game is if we can guys that can consistently knock down shots like that, he did a great job tonight of coming off and giving us an outside threat for the whole game."
But the Mustangs wouldn't get any closer the rest of the way.
Menomonie entered Saturday's matchup with the gameplan to attack the Cardinals on the interior with post players Noah Feddersen and Brock Thornton. The senior Thornton scored 19 points and the junior Feddersen added seven points.
DeVauntaye Parker had 11 points including three 3-pointers.
Mason Monarski scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals (13-6, 6-5).
"Guys came out hungry and fired up after halftime," Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said. "They knew that in the first half we did some good things but we had some slipups and we corrected those at half and the guys were excited to get some stops, be physical and get to the basket and get our shots going a little bit."
Saturday's contest was the latest in a long line of close games this season for the Mustangs. Ten of Menomonie's 20 games thus far have been decided by seven points or fewer, including four of the last five. The Mustangs took unbeaten and Division 2 top-ranked Onalaska to the limit in a 50-47 defeat on Jan. 26 and the Mustangs earned a 50-44 overtime win at Superior on Jan. 30 prior to Saturday's game.
"That's what I really like about this team is they never give up and they always believe they can win," Riley said. "We've had a lot of close games and the thing about it is we've lost some of those close games so we've got to find a way to win those, play consistent basketball for 36 minutes."
Menomonie is back in action on Thursday hosting Eau Claire Memorial to close out Big Rivers play before traveling to Holmen on Friday with the playoffs set to begin next week.
"I think we're starting to play some good basketball in the week," Riley said. "We took Onalaska down to the last shot, we beat (Eau Claire) North by a good margin, we beat Superior, this was a hard-fought game. We're just excited to be playing our best basketball at this time and obviously we've just got to find ways to win and take care of the basketball in those crucial possessions."