Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball: Slow start to second half hurts Menomonie in loss at Chippewa Falls

But the Mustangs wouldn't get any closer the rest of the way.

Menomonie entered Saturday's matchup with the gameplan to attack the Cardinals on the interior with post players Noah Feddersen and Brock Thornton. The senior Thornton scored 19 points and the junior Feddersen added seven points.

DeVauntaye Parker had 11 points including three 3-pointers.

Mason Monarski scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals (13-6, 6-5).

"Guys came out hungry and fired up after halftime," Chippewa Falls coach Jason Proue said. "They knew that in the first half we did some good things but we had some slipups and we corrected those at half and the guys were excited to get some stops, be physical and get to the basket and get our shots going a little bit."

Saturday's contest was the latest in a long line of close games this season for the Mustangs. Ten of Menomonie's 20 games thus far have been decided by seven points or fewer, including four of the last five. The Mustangs took unbeaten and Division 2 top-ranked Onalaska to the limit in a 50-47 defeat on Jan. 26 and the Mustangs earned a 50-44 overtime win at Superior on Jan. 30 prior to Saturday's game.