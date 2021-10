Watch Now: Prep Cross Country Division 3 Sectionals: Colfax girls win championship, advance to state

BOYCEVILLE — The Colfax girls cross country team is heading to the Division 3 state championships after winning a sectional championship on Saturday in Boyceville.

The Vikings finished with 87 team points to edge Cameron (90) and Eau Claire Regis (105) for the top place overall.

Colfax earned four of the top-19 finishers and five of the top-51 runners en route to the program’s first team trip to state since 2015 and the program’s ninth overall.

Colfax junior Molly Heidorn finished second place overall with a time of 19 minutes, 51.9 seconds as Augusta senior Bailey Peterson earned the top spot in 19:48.4. Junior Ansley Olson finished 10th (21:25.3), freshman Kaysen Goodell (22:03.8) and senior Jasmine Best (22:07.9) were eighteenth and nineteenth, respectively, and sophomore Jaycey Bowe was 51st to round out the scoring runners for the Vikings. Senior Jenna Goodell was 76th as the nonscoring runner for the Vikings.

“The girls with a lot on the line put together a great race to win,” Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. “We knew Molly Heidorn would give us a low number, she always comes through. From there we were solid. Ansley Olson and Jasmine Best are always tough also. Both are three-time all-conference kids. Kaysen Goodell, Jaycey Bowe and Jenna Goodell were very good in the very important 3-6 spots and that allowed us to hold off Cameron and Eau Claire Regis.

“A lot of these kids have been close as a team to make it to state it was great to see us come through for each other. The state race is always a great experience. We are super excited to represent the school and community.”

Boyceville sophomore Jaden Stevens led the way for the Bulldogs by taking 32nd place. Haylie Rasmussen (36th), Lauren Becker (71st), Sarah Stoveren (73rd) and Rachel Montgomery (95th) were the other scoring runners for the Bulldogs as Boyceville finished 12th place with 261. Shiloh Wheeldon (98th) finished as a nonscorer for the Bulldogs.

The Colfax girls will compete at this Saturday’s state cross country championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids with their race starting at approximately 3:05 p.m.

The Colfax boys were seventh in the team standings of their race with a 208 as Chippewa Falls McDonell (73) and Spring Valley (79) earned first and second, respectively, to advance to state as teams.

Senior Luke Blanchard finished in 24th place to lead the Vikings with 18:51.0. Senior Jarod Loew (36th), junior Ashton Yarrington (38th), freshman Theo Hovde (44th) and junior Mark Sonnentag (82nd) were the other scorers for Colfax with Logan Swartz (104th) also finishing for the team.

“Great day for us boys started by running well,” Doucette said. “The boys have a good future, we just could not get totally healthy and have everyone together. Luke Blanchard and Jarod Loew had real good races. They are our two seniors, great kids.”

Boyceville was 15th as a team with 349, led by senior Brian Johnson (43rd), freshman Caleb Olson (68th), freshman Michael Montgomery (78th), junior Dean Olson (92nd) and Dominic Anderson (107th) as scorers with Aidan Madison 108th.

Chippewa Falls McDonell senior Dan Anderson won the boys race in 16:03.9 with Cadott’s Peter Weir second with a 17:08.7.

