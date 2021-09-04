Watch Now: Prep Football: Menomonie outlasts Chippewa Falls in battle of early-season unbeatens

The Mustangs had the chance soon after to add to the lead by once again moving inside the 20 but Dawson Goodman won a jump ball battle in the end zone with the 6-foot, 8-inch Noah Feddersen for an interception and returned it all the way to the Mustangs 36-yard line with 29.4 seconds left in the half. But the Cardinals couldn't capitalize and turned the ball over on downs and Menomonie kneeled out the final few seconds to send the Mustangs into the half with a 13-7 lead.

The Chippewa Falls offense started the second half with a jolt, embarking on a 13-play drive covering 62 yards that took more than six minutes off the clock before Collin Beaudette powered his way through several Mustang tacklers into the end zone from six yards out to give the Cardinals the lead at 14-13 with 5:34 left in the third. Quarterback sacks ended each team's next drive on offense before the Mustangs started a series that would eventually be the game winner.

Menomonie covered 69 yards on 10 plays including a key pass interference penalty on a third-and-six incompletion to keep the ball with the Mustangs. One play later Styer found Lucas Smith on a 29-yard pass and the Mustangs took it the rest of the way on the ground as after the quarterback was stuffed on third and one he found the end zone on fourth and short to put Menomonie ahead for good.