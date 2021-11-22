Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Colfax utilizes 23-2 run to end first half in nonconference win over Bloomer

COLFAX — The Colfax girls basketball team answered a run by Bloomer with an even bigger run of its own in a 57-41 nonconference victory on Monday evening.

The Blackhawks (1-1) jumped out to an 19-8 lead a little more than 10 minutes into the game, thanks in part to a run of nine straight points. But from there the Vikings (2-1) answered with the game's next 16 points and 23 of the final 25 points of the half to take a 31-21 lead into the locker room.

Colfax continued to pull away from there, leading by as many as 23 in the second half to take the win.

“I thought we came out a little flat at the start but after they went on a little run we were able to respond," Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said. "I just don’t like it when we get outhustled. Whatever the outcome is as long as we don’t get outworked that’s fine and we were getting outworked during that run so I asked them to make some changes and they responded well.”

Things looked good for Bloomer early as a 9-0 run with two baskets each from Iverson and Sarauer pushed the Blackhawks to a 19-8 lead with 7:40 left in the first half. Colfax ended the run on its next possession on a bucket from Madison Barstad and drew closer soon after when Emilee Burcham-Scofield made a basket while being fouled and after Burcham-Scofield's missed free throw attempt the Vikings grabbed the offensive board and quickly added another score on a three-pointer by Barstad to close within four. The stretch continued for the rest of the half with two free throws from Latz being the only other points by Bloomer and Jeanette Hydukovich's basket in the closing seconds sent the Vikings into halftime with a 31-21 lead.

McKenna Shipman led all scorers with 16 points for Colfax, Jillian Bowe added 11 points and Barstad scored nine.

“I was impressed with our impressed with our ability to share the ball," coach Sarauer said. "Nobody was selfish. We always were able to look for the open player and convert on those and that was a big reason we were able to go on such a run to end the first half.”

Bloomer struggled shooting from the field, finishing just 4-of-27 from long range and shot just 19 percent (12-of-62) overall for the game.

Abby Iverson led the Blackhawks with nine points to go with eight rebounds while Brooklyn Sarauer added seven points and Danielle Latz scored six for the Blackhawks, who made just four field goals in the final 25 minutes and 40 seconds of the contest.

“I think we kind of had some momentum then that momentum switched and we had a hard time getting back into our game," Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel said. "We kind of got out of it. I’d just say mentally we’ve got to improve as far as forgetting our mistakes and being able to go on to that next play.”

Monday's win was the latest in a busy start to the season for the Vikings, who will play four nonconference games before starting Dunn-St. Croix Conference competition on Dec. 2 at Glenwood City. Colfax started the season with a 54-43 loss at Hudson on Nov. 16, a game where Shipman led all scorers with 23 points against the Big Rivers Conference foe. The Vikings came back on Nov. 19 to defeat Eau Claire Regis 56-53 for their first win of the season as Barstad scored 18 points and Burcham-Scofield added 10 points.

Colfax won its 21st Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship a season ago before being knocked off by the Ramblers in the regional semifinals. Following a nonconference game against Clear Lake — a Division 4 regional champion from a season ago — and the conference opener with the Hilltoppers, the Vikings will host the first annual Colfax Classic on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event is an all-day tournament of games in Colfax featuring teams from the Dunn-St. Croix, Middle Border and Western Cloverbelt conferences, something coach Sarauer said was a few years in the making as teams were able to make it work schedule wise.

Colfax will play the final game of the day on Dec. 4, welcoming Stanley-Boyd for a contest scheduled to start at 8:45 p.m.

