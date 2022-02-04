Watch Now: Prep Girls Basketball: Iverson's late shot lifts Bloomer past Dunn-St. Croix co-leader Elk Mound

BLOOMER — Abby Iverson's basket with less than four seconds left was the difference as the Bloomer girls basketball team edged Dunn-St. Croix Conference co-leader Elk Mound 54-52 in a nonconference battle on Friday evening.

Ellie Schiszik scored a game-high 21 points for the Mounders (16-4) and Stella Rhude added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Blackhawks battled back from a 34-29 halftime deficit.

“We just couldn’t sustain any kind of run tonight," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. "We didn’t get enough defensive stops. Credit to Bloomer, they hit shots. They played really well and we just do enough on the defensive end.”

Elk Mound led for much of the game before the Blackhawks (8-12) rallied late in the second half. Brooklyn Sarauer scored the first five points of a seven-point run before Madison Faschingbauer hit a 3-pointer with 4:43 left to give Bloomer a 48-47 lead. The two teams battled back and forth before Schiszik drilled a 3-pointer with 1:21 left to tie the game at 52. The freshman Schiszik was 7-for-17 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 21 points, including five threes in the first half to help the Mounders take a 34-29 lead into the locker room.

Bloomer coach Nikki Seibel called the Schiszik a 'heck of a shooter' and said she almost moved the team's defense to a man-to-man effort to try to keep a better handle on the talented freshman.

“Being able to take those big shots in those big moments as a young player, kudos to her and the whole team," Seibel said. "They’re a very, very good team.”

Following a Bloomer turnover, the Mounders (16-4) had a chance to take the lead but missed a 3-pointer and Bloomer corralled the rebound with 40 seconds left. The Blackhawks ran the clock down under 10 seconds between two timeouts to set up their go-ahead play with Iverson. The senior took a feed in the post from Faschingbauer and drop stepped her way through a double team to finish off the glass for the final of her 14 points.

“She did a good job of creating space and at times we were a little slow to bring a double," Kongshaug said of Iverson. "Credit to them, we knew it was going to her the last play of the game but we just didn’t execute.”

Elk Mound had one more chance as Tori Blaskowski took the ensuing inbounds pass and dribbled past half court before firing up a last-second heave that went wide to seal the win for the Blackhawks.

Danielle Latz led the Blackhawks with 15 points while pulling down seven rebounds and grabbing four steals. Sarauer also had a big night with 14 points and six rebounds.

Bloomer scored nine of the first 12 points of the game to take an early 9-3 lead before the Mounders battled back with Schiszik's long-range shooting keeping her team afloat until the rest of the offense got into gear.

“She can knock down shots," Kongshaug said of Schiszik. "I thought we moved the ball fairly well. Offense I don’t think was the problem. Defensively we just didn’t do enough tonight.”

The loss came one day after Elk Mound earned a key 43-42 victory over Durand, helping the Mounders stay tied with Colfax for first place in the league standings. Schiszik and Olivia Schreiber each scored 10 points in the win and Brooklynne Emery added nine.

Friday's game marked the first of five straight on the road to close the Dunn-St. Croix season for Elk Mound. Following a game at Boyceville on Tuesday, the Mounders have a massive matchup at Colfax against the state-ranked Vikings.

Colfax earned a 42-29 win in Elk Mound on Jan. 22.

“We’ve got to bounce back," Kongshaug said.

