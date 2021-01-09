WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Basketball: Menomonie holds off Chippewa Falls in Big Rivers battle

But the Cardinals chipped back into the game by keeping the Mustangs from scoring for more than five minutes until Mary Berg's basket at the 4:31 mark made it 39-32. The Cardinals cut the lead to 41-38 with 37 seconds left after Brooklyn Sandvig's basket and had a chance to tie after a missed bonus free throw from the Mustangs, but Menomonie's defense kept the Cardinals from getting a good look at a potential tying shot.

"We're a big deflection team, so a lot of our stuff was created on defense and just got them off balance," Harmon said. "But we crashed (the boards) hard and we kind of overloaded on the offensive end knowing that because of their zone they were collapsing a lot so we were able to get a lot of those opportunities out of it."

Savannah Hinke scored 10 points for Chi-Hi (0-8, 0-4).

Menomonie started the season 2-1 with wins over Rice Lake and Stanley-Boyd coming after a 70-66 loss at Eau Claire North on Dec. 8.

"We played River (Falls) last night and we played Chippewa (Falls) tonight and the one thing the film is telling me is the girls go out and compete, no matter what you're throwing out on the court because we all have different adversities that we're facing," Harmon said.