WATCH NOW: Prep Girls Hockey: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie falls in overtime to second-ranked Western Wisconsin (copy)

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team just missed out on the hat trick.
The Sabers came up just short in beating a third state-ranked opponent in as many days, falling in overtime to Western Wisconsin 3-2 on Wednesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Ellie Brice netted her third goal of the game three minutes into overtime to deliver the second-ranked Stars an overtime win off an assist from Erin Huerta.
The Sabers (3-1) started the week with a 6-1 home win over Central Wisconsin on Monday before besting Northland Pines 4-1 on Tuesday in Eagle River. Central Wisconsin and Northland Pines were second and fifth, respectively, in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey state coaches poll.
"When you go toe-to-toe with three of the top-six teams in the state during the week, to come out 2-1 in that stretch and take that other team to overtime...we're feeling pretty good about ourselves compared to where we entered the season," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said.
"Coming out the first two periods I think our legs were a little heavy from earlier this week (with) a couple long days, especially going to Eagle River (Tuesday) night. But the girls in the third period really wanted this game and I think they showed that and they came out hard and fought back."
Western Wisconsin was ranked fourth in the poll and grabbed an early lead Wednesday with Brice's first goal of the game, coming on the power play at the 6:33 mark of the first period. The Stars (7-2) maintained the one-goal lead until early in the third period when Paige Steinmetz knocked home the tying goal 22 seconds after the start of the third on an assist from Sidney Polzin before Polzin added a goal of her own less than three minutes later with help from Joey Schemenauer to quickly turn the tide in favor of the Sabers.
"I think the biggest thing was we just got our heads up, we said between periods we had to come out and it was a gutcheck period," Menard said of the early flurry in the third. "We wanted to show what time of team we were going to be the rest of the period and they came out and got that early goal. They wanted to prove those first two games this week weren't flukes against good teams and we came out and we battled."
The lead wouldn't last long as Brice tied the game near the midway point of the third on an unassisted goal.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie took a pair of penalties late in the third and had to play the final 41 seconds with a 5-on-3 disadvantage. The Sabers killed both penalties, but soon afterwards Brice delivered the game winner.
"Ellie Brice is a top player in the state and with those top players you can't given them space because they'll take advantage of it and she definitely took advantage of that when she got that opportunity," Menard said.
The Sabers started the year later than many, opening with a 2-1 win over Wisconsin Valley Union on Dec. 21. But a veteran roster has hit the ground running, building off last year's 10-win campaign.
"I think that this year we definitely have stepped up a lot and we know that we can compete with all these teams if we really try hard," senior goaltender Caroline O'Dell said.
O'Dell stopped 32 saves in net for the Sabers and has anchored a stellar defense thus far with Wednesday being the first time Chippewa Falls/Menomonie has allowed more than one goal in a game. With a strong cast of returners, the Sabers entered the year with high expectations and early on are playing up to those goals.
"I think that our team communicates really well and they all know each other because we've been playing with each other for a long time that this is our year and we know it, so we want to put everything out there for our last senior year for all the seniors," O'Dell said.
A tough opening schedule gets no easier in the new year with Chippewa Falls/Menomonie returning to action on Tuesday against third-ranked Eau Claire Area before a showdown on Jan. 8 against two-time defending state champion Fox Cities.