Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey: Eau Claire Area holds off Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The opportunities are there.

That is both the frustrating and encouraging thing for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team right now.

The Sabers fell to Eau Claire Area 2-1 on Tuesday evening in a Big Rivers Conference battle at Chippewa Area Ice Arena despite outshooting the Stars by a 39-16 margin for the game. Eau Claire Area goaltender Alesha Smith stopped the first 21 shots she faced through two periods as the Stars carried a 2-0 lead into the third before the Sabers got on the board when defenseman Ashley Slupe blasted a shot past for the goal to bring her team within one.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (10-8-0, 2-5-0) kept the pressure on throughout the period and outshot the stars 18-3 in the final 17 minutes, but couldn't get the equalizer past.

“We need to find a way to capitalize on our opportunities and they’re there," Chippewa Falls/Menomonie coach Tony Menard said.

Missed opportunities has been a familiar theme for the Sabers in recent games. Most recently Chippewa Falls/Menomonie outshot Rochester Mayo by a 44-7 margin, but needed overtime to secure a 2-1 win on Jan. 20. Earlier in the month Chippewa Falls/Menomonie needed double overtime to earn a 3-2 win over Wisconsin Valley Union despite owning a 53-17 shot advantage in the matchup.

“Eventually it’s going to come and you can see the girls really wanted it in the third period," Menard said. "If we find a way to go out there and skate like that for a full 51 minutes – play the games how we played in the third period – we should be able to continue to be competitive and continue to win more games this year.”

The Stars (3-16-1, 1-5-0) struck first and early when a Sabers turnover in their own zone led to a quick chance the other way Kennedy Gruhlke was able to take advantage of for her six goal of the season just two minutes and 51 seconds into the game. The score stayed that way until the final minute of the second period when found the back of the net to double the lead. Breakdowns at the end of periods hurt the Sabers in a 4-3 loss at Hudson on Jan. 18, a game Chippewa Falls/Menomonie led until late in the second period.

“We’ve got to find a way to make sure we eliminate some of those mistakes early in the game or towards the end of the period," Menard said.

The senior Smith was sturdy in net as the Stars ended a 17-game winless streak dating back to their first two games of the season.

“We capitalized on our opportunities," Eau Claire Area coach Tom Bernhardt said. "Obviously Alesha Smith played fantastic and made some tremendous saves for us but the kids have to learn how to win games like that.”

Both the Sabers and Stars advanced to the state tournament a season ago where Eau Claire Area fell to the University School of Milwaukee in the semifinals 1-0 before the Sabers ultimately defeated the Wildcats in overtime 3-2 to take home the state championship. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie won the first meeting of the season between the two teams on Dec. 16 with a 2-1 win, ending what was a 15-game winless streak versus the Stars dating back to 2014.

Four of the final five games of the regular season for the Sabers are both in nonconference play and away from home. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie makes the trip north to Superior on Friday before playing at Central Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 3 in a state semifinal rematch from a season ago.

End of the regular season was where things started to come together for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie a season ago on its way to the state championship. Right now the Sabers are focused on turning more of their scoring chances into goals and if they can do that, the team could once again make some noise in the coming weeks.

“We’ve just got to find a way to eliminate some of our mistakes early in the game and make sure that we’re playing the full 17 minutes each period," Menard said. "We’ve just got to capitalize. The girls know that. You see the frustration right now that the puck’s not dropping for them but you’ve got to keep putting in that hard work to make sure that it’s going to pay off.

"If they keep doing what they’re doing, hopefully it’s going to pay off at the right time for us.”

