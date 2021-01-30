Watch Now: Prep Girls Hockey: Polzin nets hat trick as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie rolls past Superior

“They caught us by surprise in the first period but we knew what we had to do, just keep peppering the goalie and rebounds happen and pop out for players to knock one in," Polzin said.

Caroline O'Dell made 23 saves in net in the victory, 11 coming in the final period.

About the only thing that went wrong for the Sabers on Saturday was a few too many penalties as the Spartans knocked home a pair of power-play goals in the final period.

“We’ve got to find a way moving forward to stay out of the box," Menard said. "We’re such a hard team to play 5-on-5. We’re able to get our three lines going. Caroline feels really comfortable 5-on-5, so do our Ds.”

The victory clinches a winning record for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie, the first for the program since the 2011-12 season. The Sabers close the regular season at Hayward on Monday before opening the playoffs by hosting those same Hurricanes in a regional final matchup on Friday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Sabers have won three in a row and four of their last five overall.