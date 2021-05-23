Wednesday and Thursday Prep Roundup: Diermeier, Elk Mound softball blank Colfax

ELK MOUND — McKenna Diermeier struck out 12 while scattering two hits and two walks across seven innings to lead the Elk Mound softball team in a 5-0 victory over Colfax on Thursday.
Diermeier also helped her own cause at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a run batted in. Stella Rhude drove in a pair of runs for the Mounders.
Bailey Bradford doubled and Alexis Schindler had the other hit for Colfax. Anna Geissler allowed five unearned run in six innings while striking out eight for the Vikings.
Boyceville 12, Unity 2 (6 inn.)
At Balsam Lake, the Bulldogs earned a nonconference victory.
Libby Bygd was 2-for-3 with a home run and seven runs batted in while Hannah Dunn was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two driven in for the Bulldogs. Ella Holden homered and drove in two while Mya Lagerstrom tripled and drove in a pair.
Holden struck out four to earn the win in the circle.
Baseball
Elk Mound 8, Colfax 4
At Elk Mound, the Mounders doubled up the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Ryan Bohl and Ethan Johnson each had two hits to lead the Mounders with Bohl driving in three. Johnson and Ryan Bartig each scored twice.
Hunter Rebak doubled and drove two as the Vikings scored three runs in the top of the first before the Mounders scored twice in the second, four in the third and two more in the fifth.
Bohl struck out six in four innings on the mound to earn the win.
Girls Soccer
River Falls 11, Menomonie 1
At River Falls, the Mustangs (5-2-1, 3-2-1) fell to the Wildcats in a Big Rivers battle.
Wednesday
Colfax/Elk Mound third at Glenwood City
At Glenwood City, the Colfax/Elk Mound co-op finished in third place as a team at a Dunn-St. Croix event at Glen Hills.
Zane Brice shot a 50 to lead the way with Luke Blanchard (51), Matt Hanson (53) and Jace Acker (54) as the other scoring golfers for the co-op.
Durand finished first as a team with a 169 and Durand's Dawson Kurth earned medalist honors with a 39.
Anna Wheeler tossed a no-hitter in game one of a doubleheader split for the Menomonie softball team on Saturday, winning game one 12-0 in five innings over La Crosse Central before falling in game two 8-4.
Jacob Granley and Walker Retz teamed up to provide seven scoreless innings as the Boyceville baseball team blanked Elk Mound 6-0 on Thursday afternoon in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference battle. Menomonie and Colfax also earned victories in Thursday's action.