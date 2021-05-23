Wednesday and Thursday Prep Roundup: Diermeier, Elk Mound softball blank Colfax

ELK MOUND — McKenna Diermeier struck out 12 while scattering two hits and two walks across seven innings to lead the Elk Mound softball team in a 5-0 victory over Colfax on Thursday.

Diermeier also helped her own cause at the plate by going 2-for-4 with a run batted in. Stella Rhude drove in a pair of runs for the Mounders.

Bailey Bradford doubled and Alexis Schindler had the other hit for Colfax. Anna Geissler allowed five unearned run in six innings while striking out eight for the Vikings.

Boyceville 12, Unity 2 (6 inn.)

At Balsam Lake, the Bulldogs earned a nonconference victory.

Libby Bygd was 2-for-3 with a home run and seven runs batted in while Hannah Dunn was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two driven in for the Bulldogs. Ella Holden homered and drove in two while Mya Lagerstrom tripled and drove in a pair.

Holden struck out four to earn the win in the circle.

Baseball

Elk Mound 8, Colfax 4

At Elk Mound, the Mounders doubled up the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix win.