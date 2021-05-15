Wednesday-Friday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys track and field wins ten events at home meet

Jadent Buchholtz (11:45.77) and Ashton Yarrington finished 1-2 in the 3,200 for the Colfax boys. Max Knudson was victorious in the 200 (24.42) and Nick Jensen won the shot put (37-1.25). Nathan Hydukovich and Noah Heidorn were 2-3 in the 400 and Alex Swanson and Jensen were second and third, respectively, in the discus. Knudson was second in the triple jump, Heidorn was third in the high jump and Hydukovich came home third in the long jump.

Peter Wheeldon won the 300 hurdles for Boyceville in 49.39 while taking second in the high jump.

Molly Heidorn won three events to lead the Colfax girls, taking first in the 800 (2:34.83), 1,600 (5:37.71) and 3,200 (12:34.07) races. Jeanette Hydukovich won the discus (98-08) and was second in the shot put. Jazmine Best finished second to Heidorn in the 3,200 and Tyler Noll was third in the discus for the Vikings.