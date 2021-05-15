Wednesday-Friday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys track and field wins ten events at home meet

The Menomonie boys track and field team earned ten event victories at a home meet on Friday evening.
The Mustangs utilized many strong finishes to finish first as a team with 87 points, edging out Hudson (83) for first. William Ockler, Angel Infante and Jayden Williams each earned two event wins on the day as Ockler was first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 11.70 and 23.25 seconds, respectively, Infante swept the 110 and 300 hurdles with times of 18.33 and 43.86 seconds, respectively and Williams finished first in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 10-inches and first in the long jump at 19-4.
Jude Ogden won the 800 in 2:12.21, Max Hildebrandt finished at the top in the shot put with a distance of 46-2.5, the 400 relay team of Brooks Brewer, Ockler, Steele Schaefer and Kaleb Kazmarek was first (44.92) and the 3,200 team of Morgan Selchow, Patrick Schwartz, Logan McCoy and Carter Davis won (8:57.46).
Brock Thornton and Larry Rehberg were 2-3 in the 200 behind Ockler, Joey Cook was second in the 110 hurdles and Ben Hecker was second in the 400. Schwartz and Selchow were second and third, respectively, in the 3,200, as were Thornton and Robert Mikesell in the triple jump. Miksell (high jump), Schaefer (long jump), Ogden (1,600) and Kazmarek (pole vault) also earned third-place finishes for the Mustangs.
"It was another great team win," Menomonie boys coach Craig Olson said. "We had a couple of our best runners out due to injury, but we were still able to win the meet over a very solid BRC competitor. The team preformed really well despite the windy conditions."
Helen Chen led a 1-2-3 finish at the front of the 3,200 for the Mustang girls team, winning the race in 12:30.46 with Paige Anderson second and Anna Imsande third. The girls 3,200 relay team of Anderson, Chen, Brooklyn Hoff and Imsande was also victorious in 10:57.30.
Isabella Jacobsen and Madeline Palmer finished 2-3 in hte 1,600 while Jacobsen was also second in the 800. Marlena Weghorn (high jump) and Chloe Oehler (pole vault) were second in their respective events with Emmalee Rockwell (100 hurdles) and Rebekah Oehler (long jump) third in theirs.
"We continue to get better," Menomonie girls coach Adam Topper said. "That is our number one priority right now, and we are doing a great job of it. In our two meets this week, we had 49 personal bests. I am super proud of this entire group. It's so much fun to just watch them run, jump, vault and throw."
Menomonie finished second as a team with 48 points as Hudson (96) won.
Boys Tennis
Hudson 4, Menomonie 3
At Menomonie, the Raiders edged the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
Two of Menomonie's three doubles teams found victory as the No. 1 team of Dom Hendrickson and Cole Witucki earned a 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 victory over Josh LeCuyer and Josh Solberg and the No. 3 team of Austin Gjestson and Brady Goodman defeated Blake Buchholtz and Evan Kostynick 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Isaac Johnson was also victorious in his No. 3 singles win over Eli Fredricksen by a score of 7-5, 3-6, 10-8.
No. 1 singles Jace Gilbertson fell to Jacob Grosz 3-6, 1-6, No. 2 singles Joey Leipnitz was nipped 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-10 by Matt Dunn and No. 4 singles Noah Reckin fell to Luke Deschene 4-6, 6-4, 8-10.
Thursday
Track and Field
Elk Mound boys win in Boyceville
At Boyceville, the Mounder boys were first out of four teams at a Dunn-St. Croix meet.
The Elk Mound boys won six events to finish with 108 points, ahead of Glenwood City (82), Colfax (61) and Boyceville (13). Spencer Wolf led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 with a time of 12.29, followed by Logan Schultz in second and Ethan Levra taking third. Cason Pederson did the same in the 800, winning the race in 2:19.53 with Trae Schaefer second and Tyler Ganger third. Alex Johnson won the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.82 with Jack Gabert second and Toby Westcott third. Two Mound relays also earned wins as the 400 team of Schultz, AJ Miller, Braedon Pederson and Spencer Wolf (47.22) and the 800 relay team of Schultz, Antonio Meyer, Levra and Pederson (1:41.16) were each victorious.
Spencer Wolf was second in the 200 while Ian Hazen and Aidan Schiferl were second and third, respectively in the 1,600. Gabert and Jackson Gehweiler were second and third, respectively, in the 300 hurdles and Gavin Sundeen was third in the shot put.
Jadent Buchholtz (11:45.77) and Ashton Yarrington finished 1-2 in the 3,200 for the Colfax boys. Max Knudson was victorious in the 200 (24.42) and Nick Jensen won the shot put (37-1.25). Nathan Hydukovich and Noah Heidorn were 2-3 in the 400 and Alex Swanson and Jensen were second and third, respectively, in the discus. Knudson was second in the triple jump, Heidorn was third in the high jump and Hydukovich came home third in the long jump.
Peter Wheeldon won the 300 hurdles for Boyceville in 49.39 while taking second in the high jump.
Molly Heidorn won three events to lead the Colfax girls, taking first in the 800 (2:34.83), 1,600 (5:37.71) and 3,200 (12:34.07) races. Jeanette Hydukovich won the discus (98-08) and was second in the shot put. Jazmine Best finished second to Heidorn in the 3,200 and Tyler Noll was third in the discus for the Vikings.
Lydia Levra finished at the top of the charts in the 200 for Elk Mound with a time of 28.72 with Carolien Gabert third. Olivia Schreiber was also victorious for the Mounders in the triple jump with a top leap of 29-1.25 to go with a second-place finish in the long jump. Madison Lehman and Jillian Schlewitz were second and third, respectively, in the 400, Kate Mohr was second in the 300 hurdles and high jump, Kennedy Pritchard was runner-up in the 100 and Marley King took second in the 800. King (1,600), Mohr (100 hurdles) and Grace Roder (shot put) were also third in their respective events.
Shiloh Wheeldon (100 hurdles, 20.80), Haylee Rasmussen (high jump, 4-2) and Abbigail Schlough (pole vault, 7-0) were each victorious in their events for Boyceville. Schlough was also second in the triple jump and third in the long jump, Rasmussen finished third in the 300 hurdles and Jaden Stevens was third in the 3,200.
Glenwood City finished first in the girls team standings with 87 points, followed by Elk Mound (75), Boyceville (42) and Colfax (39).
Wednesday
Boys Golf
Brice leads Colfax/Elk Mound in Glenwood City
At Glenwood City, Zane Brice carded a 48 to lead Colfax/Elk Mound in a Dunn-St. Croix event at Glen Hills Golf.
Jace Acker (51), Riley Krall (54) and Chance Peters and Christian Ebert (61) were the other scoring golfers as the co-op was third in the team scoring as Durand (165) won the title with Durand's Simon Bauer (39) earning medalist honors.