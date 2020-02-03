SUPERIOR — Sidney Polzin scored four goals and assisted on another as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team beat Superior 6-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Polzin scored in each period including twice in the third as the Sabers (7-10-2) improved on a 4-2 lead after two. Alexa Wickland and Ella Ausman added goals, while Ausman and Madelyn Hebert had three and two assists, respectively, in the victory.
Haley Frank had 28 saves in net for the victory over the Spartans (4-18).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Hudson on Tuesday in Menomonie.
Friday
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 72, Menomonie 66
At Eau Claire, the Mustangs were defeated in a Big Rivers Conference matchup by the Old Abes.
Noah Feddersen scored 17 points to lead the Mustangs (7-9, 2-6) as Davis Barthen and Brock Thornton both added 15.
Eau Claire Memorial (4-10, 3-4) was led by 35 points from Caden Boser.
Menomonie plays at River Falls on Saturday.
Girls Basketball
Colfax 74, Glenwood City 37
At Glenwood City, the Vikings rolled to their sixth straight victory and remained undefeated in the Dunn-St. Croix with a win over the Hilltoppers.
Rachel Scharlau had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead Colfax (14-2, 10-0). Kameri Meredith added 11 points, 10 boards and four steals and Madison Barstad had nine points and six rebounds.
Taylor Irwin scored eight points and had five boards.
Colfax had nonconference home game against Saint Croix Central on Monday before playing at Mondovi on Thursday.
Wrestling
Stuart, Joles finish runner-up at North Branch
At North Branch, Minn., Nate Stuart and Trett Joles each came in second place in their respective weight classes at the North Branch Invitational.
Stuart (132-pound weight class) got a pin in the quarterfinals and a 4-0 decision in the semifinals to advance to the championship match. Stuart lost 11-3 to North Branch's Josh Logan in the title bout.
Joles received a bye until the semifinals where he pinned Rhinelander's Ben Sinclair in 30 seconds. In the championship Joles suffered his first loss of the season, a 10-4 decision to Simley's Quayin Short. Short boasts a 31-1 record on the season.
Nick Hillman (170) and Ira Bialzik (138) both took third, and Emma Gruenhagen (113), Aitor Lopez (126), Payton Ponath (145), Tyler Dormanen (152) and Preston Coombs (160) all placed fourth.
Brice Evenson (120) and Josh Marzofka (195) finished fifth, Dante Butler (106) placed sixth, and Mikayla Schewe (106), Filup Nelson (126) and Keegan Plemon (220) were seventh.
The Division 3 regional is Feb. 15 at Durand.
Bloomer/Colfax 37, Superior 34
At Ladysmith, Bloomer/Colfax defeated the Spartans at the Heart O'North duals.
Alex Poirier, Sawyer Best, Ethan Rubenzer and Mitch Harmon all got pins for the Raptors.
Poirier (120) defeated Josh Johnson in 1:45, Best (132) pinned Jason Thomas in 0:55, Rubenzer (138) took down Eric Winterscheidt in 2:59 and Harmon (152) pinned Jakob Johnson in 1:54
Luke Blanchard (113) got a 12-2 win over Wyatt Johnson and Bowen Rothbauer (160) earned a 1-0 decision over Caden Stone.
The Heart O'North Conference tournament is Saturday.
