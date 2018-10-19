While there are still a few golf-playing days yet this fall, the UW-Stout women’s golf team’s fall season has concluded, but the Blue Devils will go into the winter with a Top 25 ranking, according to GolfStat.
The Blue Devils are ranked 23rd in the final poll. Stout concluded the fall season by finishing second at the WIAC Women’s Golf Championship, Oct. 5-7.
“Being ranked 23rd is a great accomplishment for this team,” head coach Howie Samb said. “While we didn’t quite play well enough win the conference (title), this ranking certainly indicates an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament is possible if everyone improves their scoring averages just a little. The GolfStat statistical analysis shows that if everyone in our top four counting scores shot one shot better per round, our projected ranking would be 15th in the country, which is awfully strong.”
Of the Blue Devil players who played 10 or more rounds, Madison McCambridge led the Blue Devils with a 79.9 stroke average, followed by Trystin Kluess (80.7), Marie Allo (80.8), Alexa Filipiak (82.6), Markie Ash (84.3) and Bailee Bussan (86.5).
Samb was pleased with the team’s efforts this fall and looks forward to the spring season.
“Our team scoring average improved over last year and each player on the team lowered their scoring averages, which is a testament to their hard work over the summer,” Samb said. “This ranking shows that our team belongs with the best in the country and that our program is steady and strong. Hopefully, this will drive everyone to take that next step in the spring.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.