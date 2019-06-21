RACINE — Rather then spend Father’s Day, at home grilling burgers with dad, members of the Colfax Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) Team were at the County Line Sportsmen’s Club in Racine at the SASP Wisconsin State Match, putting up with rain and a cold wind blowing off of Lake Michigan.
That disruption of the holiday may well have been worth it for the Colfax area families involved. The team brought home first, second and third place finishes in various divisions and Gavin Wenz, Chippewa Falls, was named to the all-state team.
Gold was claimed by the rimfire pistol senior varsity squad with a combined time of 252.18 seconds on 240 targets. Leading the way was Wenz with the fastest score in the state, 40.48 seconds for all 80 targets. Jack Kouba, Colfax, posted 66.41, which placed him individually at 17th. Nokomis Nosker, Colfax, shot 67.74 for 20th in the state individually and a sixth place in the ladies division. Trevor Rothbauer, Colfax, struggling with malfunctions, nailed 77.55.
Taking silver was Colfax’ intermediate optics rimfire rifle squad of Arianna Pickering, Arkansaw, Kimberly Krista, Arkansaw, Dalton Sousek, Elk Mound, and Nathaniel Nosker, Eau Claire, with a total time of 221.91 seconds.
In pistol caliber carbine competition the Colfax varsity squad edged into bronze with a time of 197.81 seconds. As in rimfire pistol, squad members were Wenz, Kouba, Nokomis Nosker and Rothbauer. Wenz was ninth in the state overall in that division. If collegiate shooters are removed from the mix he was seventh.
The Colfax intermediate rimfire pistol squad placed fourth in their division with a time of 415.91. Kristsa lead the squad with a score of 75.81, which garnered her a ranking as the 10th fastest female rimfire pistol shooter. Other squad members were Sousek, Pickering, and Nathaniel Nosker.
In senior rimfire rifle optics the varsity squad of Wenz, Nokomis Nosker, Rothbauer and Kouba was up against extremely fast competition and eked out a sixth place finish.
Also shooting at state were Alex Johnson, Stanley, and Evelyn Doyle, Menomonie, in the rimfire rifle optics rookie division. If they’d had another squad member join them, they would have claimed gold because no other rookie squads were entered. In the rookie division a squad can be short one member and take a ghost score of 120 seconds for the empty slot. But two ghost scores aren’t allowed.