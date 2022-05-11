Spring Swing ’22 set for Saturday

Spring Swing ’22, Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble’s popular spring dance, is back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

People of all ages who enjoy traditional big band swing music for dancing and listening are invited to the high school commons the evening of Saturday, May 14. There is no admission charge.

Spring Swing ’22 features the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble, directed by Jake Karkula, the Middle School Jazz Band, and the Menomonie High School Alumni Jazz Ensemble, former students who played in the jazz ensembles in the past.

Classic Big Band swing tunes made famous by Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw and Woody Herman, as well as newer tunes and a polka, will be featured.

Spring Swing begins with free dance lessons at 6 p.m. Dancing begins at 7 p.m. and includes a swing dance contest. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Available throughout the evening will be a variety of bars and cookies and beverages.

For more information, call Jake Karkula at 715-232-2609, ext. 40117, or visit www.menomoniebandboosters.com.

