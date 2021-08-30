Stand in the Light Memory Choir kicks on sixth season

Stand in the Light Memory Choir kicked off its sixth season as fall rehearsals began on Aug. 19. Rehearsals are held on Thursday mornings in a hybrid format, taking place in person as well as virtually via Zoom.

New singers and their caregivers are welcome to join the group. Additional details are available on the SITLMC website standinthelightmemorychoir.org and on the SITLMC Facebook page www.facebook.com/SITLchoir.

The choir continues to use the power of singing to move people with memory loss and their care partners to rediscover themselves, make friends, laugh together and contribute to their community.

“Our mission statement stands stronger than ever,” Cathy Reitz, founder and Music/Artistic Director of SITLMC says. Your help is needed to further that mission. Please visit www.standinthelightmemorychoir.org and click on the donate button.

As this sixth season begins we will remember “Where words fail, music speaks.”

