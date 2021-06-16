State AGs argue in Supreme Court to maintain CDC eviction ban to protect public health

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of 23 attorneys general are filing a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting the order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that prohibits evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic to help stop the spread of the disease.

“With many more Americans getting vaccinated every day, now is not the time to abruptly end the CDC’s eviction moratorium,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Unleashing a wave of evictions would undermine our economic recovery and the ongoing effort to fight the pandemic.”

In an amicus brief filed in Alabama Assoc. of Realtors v. HHS, which is on emergency application to the Supreme Court, the attorneys general argue that the CDC’s eviction moratorium should remain in place and states would face potentially catastrophic harm if it is suddenly vacated. Specifically, the coalition argues that without the moratorium in place, millions of vulnerable individuals would be unsafely forced from their homes and into streets, crowded shelters, and others’ homes across state lines, risking spreading COVID-19. With only about half of Americans fully vaccinated, such action could jeopardize the United States’ fragile health and economic recovery. Numerous jurisdictions passed their own local moratorium on evictions, but the CDC’s Order is critical to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across state lines.