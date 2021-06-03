State Logging Museum reopening in Carson Park

After being closed for over a year, the Wisconsin Logging Museum in Carson Park will reopen to the public on June 3. Standard safety procedures and new summer hours will be in place.

The Wisconsin Logging Museum closed in March of 2020 following CDC recommendations. During this time, several safety measures will continue to be in place for the foreseeable future.The measures include required face coverings for visitors and staff, with disposable masks available, hand sanitizer throughout the buildings, and public health signage posted around the museum. Additionally, the Tall Tales Room will remain closed for the 2021 season.

"The Wisconsin Logging Museum has a rich history in the Chippewa Valley and we are excited to welcome visitors back to our authentic 1890’s logging camp,” says Rachel Lange, new Executive Director of the Wisconsin Logging Museum. “We’ve been working tirelessly all year to get the museum ready to welcome everyone back and We even have a new exhibit to show off.”

Joint Tickets with next-door neighbors, Chippewa Valley Museum, will also be on sale, and guests are encouraged to take advantage of this deal and visit both of Carson Park's fabulous museums. Joint tickets are $16 for adults and $7 for children 5 and up.

More details about the Wisconsin Logging Museum can be found on the museum’s website: wisconsinlogging.org or on their Facebook Page: Wisconsin Logging Museum.

