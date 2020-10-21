State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announces $900,000 for scholarships and grants to UW System

MADISON - State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands (BCPL) announced today an annual distribution of $900,000 for scholarships and grants for the University of Wisconsin System this year - nearly doubling the amount from last year. This distribution comes from the Normal School Fund, a trust fund managed by the BCPL.

This distribution provides funding for a variety of different programs and initiatives throughout the UW system. One of which is the Community Environmental Scholars Program (CESP) through the Nelson Institute at UW-Madison. This program connects students with community-based environmental organizations with a goal of linking students’ passions for the environment with challenges their communities face. With funding from the Normal School Fund, between 25 and 30 CESP students receive substantial scholarships each semester.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the financial security of many Wisconsinites, it is even more significant that the BCPL is able to provide this record distribution that will help students complete their education and reduce the need for student loans. This distribution is split among four beneficiaries in the UW system; the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at UW-Madison, UW-Stevens Point’s environmental program, UW Extension, and merit-based scholarships for Wisconsin residents attending UW schools.

