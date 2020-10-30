Stepping Stones seeks volunteers for pop-up pantries

On-site volunteers are needed for Stepping Stones’ twice-monthly pop-up food pantries in Ridgeland and in Sand Creek. On the first and third Thursday of each month (except holidays), help is needed as follows:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sand Creek Community Center (E9311 County Road I)

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ridgeland Community Center (200 Diamond St.)

Duties include assisting Stepping Stones’ Pop Up drivers with one-hour food distribution, logging visits, and distributing pre-packaged food items to each patron’s car. Since these distributions take place outdoors in the community center’s parking lots, volunteers need to be dressed and prepared for inclement weather and be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

If interested and able to help, please contact Kris Pawlowski, Food Pantry Coordinator at 715-235-2920 or foodpantry@steppingstonesdc.org

