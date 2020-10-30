 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stepping Stones seeks volunteers for pop-up pantries
0 comments

Stepping Stones seeks volunteers for pop-up pantries

{{featured_button_text}}

On-site volunteers are needed for Stepping Stones’ twice-monthly pop-up food pantries in Ridgeland and in Sand Creek. On the first and third Thursday of each month (except holidays), help is needed as follows:

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sand Creek Community Center (E9311 County Road I)
  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ridgeland Community Center (200 Diamond St.)

Duties include assisting Stepping Stones’ Pop Up drivers with one-hour food distribution, logging visits, and distributing pre-packaged food items to each patron’s car. Since these distributions take place outdoors in the community center’s parking lots, volunteers need to be dressed and prepared for inclement weather and be able to lift up to 50 pounds.

If interested and able to help, please contact Kris Pawlowski, Food Pantry Coordinator at 715-235-2920 or foodpantry@steppingstonesdc.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Faye Charlotte Neuenfeldt
Dunn Connect

Faye Charlotte Neuenfeldt

Faye Charlotte Neuenfeldt passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Belmont Hills, Calif. She lived most of her life in Menomonie, and was an act…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News