Sterk to take over from Stark at Menomonie Public Library

The Board of Trustees of the Menomonie Public Library is pleased to announce a new director.

Joleen Sterk will take over the role from long-serving director, Ted Stark, who retires at the end of May.

Sterk most recently served as the Circulation & Acquisitions Services manager at MPL, where she has worked since 2005.

Sterk holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point and a graduate degree in Library and Information Studies from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. She is also a member of the Association for Rural and Small Libraries and the Wisconsin Library Association. She is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys camping, hiking, swimming, kayaking and cross-country skiing.

“Menomonie has been my home for 17 years, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to be part of our library legacy, and to build deeper relationships within the community," Sterk said in a statement. "I look forward to working with our talented staff, Board of Trustees, Friends and Foundation to build on the library's outstanding service to the citizens of Menomonie and Dunn County for years to come.

