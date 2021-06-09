Stout alumna wins national family and consumer sciences award

Kelley enjoys family and consumer sciences because she teaches life skills such as creating nutritional meals and financial literacy.

“Everything I teach is practical,” Kelley said. “They will be able to use it every day. It’s one thing to choose to buy food that is already premade or to eat in a restaurant, but I want them to have a choice and have the skills to make a meal at home. It is practical knowledge I know they are going to use in their future.”

Learning to deal with finances is a vital skill as well, Kelley said.

“Financial literacy is huge right now,” she added. “I teach juniors and seniors so they can do their taxes, budget, understand a checking account and credit card.”

Her program at Bloomer focuses on teaching students about poverty and food insecurity and how it looks in other Chippewa Valley communities. After attending a poverty simulation project in 2014, Kelley realized there was a growing need for free and reduced lunches in the Chippewa Valley. From 30% to 40% of K-12 students in the area qualify for the free and reduced lunch program, nearly double what it was six years ago.