Stout art and design instructors exhibit their work in four states, contribute to production of '1984'

Four instructors from the School of Art and Design at University of Wisconsin-Stout have exhibited their work recently and another contributed to a throwback film.

The art exhibits are in Florida, Iowa, Minnesota and Nevada, and the recently released film screened in Minnesota.

Assistant Professor Michael Heagle helped with restoration of the movie “New York Ninja,” which was filmed in 1984 but not finished until recently. Heagle provided period-correct opening and closing titles while working with director Kurtis Spieler.

When the film screened in early February at Emagine Willow Creek theater in Plymouth, Minn., Heagle, interim director of the video production program, was a speaker and displayed his 1980s Ninja movie memorabilia.

Joshua Wilichowski, senior lecturer, is exhibiting more than 50 drawings and blueline prints at the Mattie Kelly Art Center on the Northwest Florida State College campus in Niceville, Fla. The show, “Pinpoint,” runs through Saturday, April 30, in the McIlroy Gallery.

Wilichowski, who has included computer-aided design renderings for NFSC’s architecture students, focuses his exhibit on everyday items and “investigates both the relationship and importance we place on inanimate objects and moments in time.”

Professor Bryan Ritchie has a solo exhibit in the Artspace Gallery at the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas. Vestiges runs through Saturday, March 19. The exhibit is a collection of charcoal drawings, monotypes and lithographs.

“The work questions axioms regarding what is valued, what are aimers in life and how does one navigate doubt, failure and loss to attain goals,” said Ritchie, who is giving an artist’s talk Monday, March 14.

He also is part of the group exhibit Animal Print that opened Feb. 18 and runs through Saturday, April 19, at the Highpoint Center for Printmaking in Minneapolis.

Molly Uravitch, senior lecturer, is part of the group exhibit Winter Clay Jam 2022 that opens Tuesday, March 1, at the Charlie Cummings Gallery in Gainesville, Fla. The gallery specializes in sculptural and functional ceramics.

Uravitch has 15 pieces from her “Interactive Dining” series of work in the exhibit, including “Akio,” a triple-lidded container, and “Sally Bites,” a soup tureen. Exhibit items can be purchased through the gallery after March 1.

In February 2023, she will have a solo exhibit “Strolling in Lucinda’s Garden” at the Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson.

Professor Charles Matson Lume, College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences interim associate dean and interim director of the School of Art and Design, had a solo exhibit at the Hearst Center for the Arts, Cedar Falls, Iowa, ending Jan. 30.

The exhibit titled “hearing it get dark (for William Faulkner)” consisted of five installations by Lume made of everyday materials that highlight the interplay of light and reflection.

The School of Art and Design offers seven fine arts programs, including a master’s in design. First-year SOAD students start in the Pre-Bachelor of Fine Arts program, which is the gateway to a BFA degree. The university also offers a B.S. in arts administration and entrepreneurship.

